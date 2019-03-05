Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pedroia expected to make spring training debut Thursday

March 5, 2019 2:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Boston expects second baseman Dustin Pedroia to make his exhibition debut on Thursday against Minnesota.

Coming off knee surgery, the 35-year-old Pedroia crossed his last major pre-competition hurdle on Tuesday when he completed a workout at the Red Sox complex in Fort Myers.

“The way the texts sounded, he’s ready to play now,” Cora said after receiving an update from Pedroia.

A four-time All-Star and the 2008 AL MVP, Pedroia had left knee surgery on Oct. 25, 2017. He played in five injury rehabilitation games at Triple-A Pawtucket from May 14-24 and three games for the Red Sox from May 26-29, then went back on the disabled list for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Boston has not expressed firm expectations.

“Right now I think it’s more hope,” Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “So far he’s been very healthy under his situation coming back. He’s passed all the tests from the medical team and from himself.”

Pedrioa played in more than 105 games only once in the past four seasons because of injuries.

Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt have been the primary second basemen in Pedroia’s absence.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.