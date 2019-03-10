Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Hawks, Box

March 10, 2019 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (116)

Williams 3-11 2-2 9, Davis 6-10 0-0 15, Randle 8-18 3-3 23, Payton 6-12 2-2 15, Jackson 10-18 0-0 23, Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Miller 3-9 1-1 10, Diallo 2-6 0-0 4, Okafor 2-6 0-0 4, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 45-101 8-8 116.

ATLANTA (128)

Prince 5-7 2-3 13, Collins 9-15 3-4 23, Len 8-16 0-0 19, Young 2-14 6-6 10, Huerter 11-18 1-1 27, Bembry 4-6 2-3 11, Dedmon 3-7 0-0 8, Adams 1-4 0-0 3, Bazemore 5-10 0-0 13, Carter 0-1 1-1 1. Totals 48-98 15-18 128.

New Orleans 33 33 20 30—116
Atlanta 26 39 29 34—128

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 18-41 (Randle 4-6, Davis 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Miller 3-9, Clark 2-3, Hill 1-2, Payton 1-3, Williams 1-6, Okafor 0-1), Atlanta 17-37 (Huerter 4-7, Bazemore 3-5, Len 3-6, Dedmon 2-3, Collins 2-3, Bembry 1-2, Prince 1-3, Adams 1-3, Carter 0-1, Young 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Payton 10), Atlanta 56 (Collins 10). Assists_New Orleans 29 (Payton 10), Atlanta 30 (Young 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 17, Atlanta 12. A_14,337 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.