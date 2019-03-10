Pelicans-Hawks, Box

NEW ORLEANS (116)

Williams 3-11 2-2 9, Davis 6-10 0-0 15, Randle 8-18 3-3 23, Payton 6-12 2-2 15, Jackson 10-18 0-0 23, Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Miller 3-9 1-1 10, Diallo 2-6 0-0 4, Okafor 2-6 0-0 4, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 45-101 8-8 116.

ATLANTA (128)

Prince 5-7 2-3 13, Collins 9-15 3-4 23, Len 8-16 0-0 19, Young 2-14 6-6 10, Huerter 11-18 1-1 27, Bembry 4-6 2-3 11, Dedmon 3-7 0-0 8, Adams 1-4 0-0 3, Bazemore 5-10 0-0 13, Carter 0-1 1-1 1. Totals 48-98 15-18 128.

New Orleans 33 33 20 30—116 Atlanta 26 39 29 34—128

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 18-41 (Randle 4-6, Davis 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Miller 3-9, Clark 2-3, Hill 1-2, Payton 1-3, Williams 1-6, Okafor 0-1), Atlanta 17-37 (Huerter 4-7, Bazemore 3-5, Len 3-6, Dedmon 2-3, Collins 2-3, Bembry 1-2, Prince 1-3, Adams 1-3, Carter 0-1, Young 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Payton 10), Atlanta 56 (Collins 10). Assists_New Orleans 29 (Payton 10), Atlanta 30 (Young 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 17, Atlanta 12. A_14,337 (18,118).

