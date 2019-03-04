Pelicans-Jazz, Box

NEW ORLEANS (115)

Williams 2-7 1-2 7, Davis 7-14 0-0 15, Randle 10-23 10-12 30, Payton 5-7 0-0 10, Holiday 12-23 2-2 30, Miller 3-6 0-0 7, Diallo 2-3 1-2 5, Moore 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 46-96 14-18 115.

UTAH (112)

Ingles 2-7 2-2 8, Favors 6-10 4-4 16, Gobert 8-11 3-4 19, Rubio 1-8 0-1 3, Mitchell 8-24 2-2 19, O’Neale 2-4 0-0 4, Crowder 8-13 0-0 20, Sefolosha 1-1 0-0 3, Korver 7-14 1-1 20. Totals 43-92 12-14 112.

New Orleans 24 28 30 33—115 Utah 33 28 27 24—112

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-20 (Holiday 4-7, Williams 2-4, Davis 1-1, Moore 1-2, Miller 1-4, Randle 0-2), Utah 14-38 (Korver 5-11, Crowder 4-7, Ingles 2-6, Sefolosha 1-1, Rubio 1-2, Mitchell 1-9, O’Neale 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 44 (Davis 11), Utah 47 (Gobert 19). Assists_New Orleans 24 (Payton 6), Utah 35 (Ingles 11). Total Fouls_New Orleans 20, Utah 17. Technicals_Randle, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_18,306 (18,306).

