Pelicans-Magic, Box

NEW ORLEANS (96)

Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Okafor 4-12 1-2 9, Randle 1-9 4-5 6, Payton 3-7 0-0 7, Jackson 6-17 0-0 14, Johnson 6-13 4-5 18, Miller 3-10 0-0 7, Diallo 3-7 1-1 7, Bertans 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 38-102 10-13 96.

ORLANDO (119)

Isaac 4-11 0-0 8, Gordon 7-15 2-2 20, Vucevic 5-14 4-4 15, Augustin 5-8 2-2 13, Fournier 9-13 1-1 22, Iwundu 2-6 0-0 4, Frazier Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 2, Birch 2-5 3-4 7, Carter-Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Grant 2-5 0-0 5, Ross 7-13 0-1 19. Totals 46-102 12-14 119.

New Orleans 25 21 21 29— 96 Orlando 39 29 30 21—119

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 10-34 (Clark 3-7, Jackson 2-5, Johnson 2-6, Williams 1-1, Payton 1-3, Miller 1-7, Randle 0-2, Bertans 0-3), Orlando 15-38 (Ross 5-10, Gordon 4-7, Fournier 3-5, Grant 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Iwundu 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Martin 0-3, Isaac 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 49 (Diallo 11), Orlando 65 (Vucevic 17). Assists_New Orleans 24 (Clark, Jackson, Miller 4), Orlando 28 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 15, Orlando 14. A_17,005 (18,846).

