Pelicans-Mavericks, Box

March 18, 2019 11:13 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (129)

Williams 3-10 0-0 8, Davis 8-11 3-3 20, Randle 14-24 0-1 30, Payton 5-12 7-8 19, F.Jackson 7-17 3-4 19, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 3-8 2-2 10, Diallo 3-7 2-2 8, Okafor 1-3 0-0 2, Bertans 1-1 0-0 3, Clark 4-10 2-2 10. Totals 49-104 19-22 129.

DALLAS (125)

Hardaway Jr. 7-18 4-4 21, Nowitzki 3-6 2-2 8, Powell 6-8 3-4 16, Doncic 10-26 8-11 29, Brunson 6-13 1-1 14, Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 5, J.Jackson 2-4 2-2 6, Kleber 4-10 1-1 9, Mejri 4-6 0-0 9, Harris 1-6 3-4 6, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-105 24-29 125.

New Orleans 28 21 35 26 19—129
Dallas 34 25 20 31 15—125

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-39 (Randle 2-4, F.Jackson 2-6, Payton 2-6, Miller 2-7, Williams 2-8, Bertans 1-1, Davis 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Clark 0-4), Dallas 9-35 (Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Powell 1-2, Mejri 1-2, Harris 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Doncic 1-7, J.Jackson 0-1, Nowitzki 0-2, Kleber 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 55 (Williams 11), Dallas 50 (Doncic 13). Assists_New Orleans 34 (Payton 11), Dallas 27 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_New Orleans 28, Dallas 26. A_20,276 (19,200).

