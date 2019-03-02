Pelicans-Nuggets, Box

NEW ORLEANS (120)

Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Randle 10-20 5-10 28, Okafor 5-9 0-1 10, Payton 3-9 2-4 8, Holiday 10-23 5-5 29, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 2-5 4-4 10, Diallo 6-9 0-0 12, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 6-10 2-2 16. Totals 45-92 18-26 120.

DENVER (112)

Barton 3-11 0-0 8, Millsap 4-8 6-9 16, Jokic 7-11 5-6 20, Murray 5-15 9-9 20, Harris 3-9 1-1 8, Hernangomez 0-3 0-0 0, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 6-6 2-2 14, Morris 3-6 0-0 6, Thomas 5-14 2-2 12, Beasley 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 39-92 25-29 112.

New Orleans 27 40 29 24—120 Denver 39 32 22 19—112

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-30 (Holiday 4-9, Randle 3-6, Miller 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Williams 1-5, Payton 0-2), Denver 9-32 (Millsap 2-4, Beasley 2-4, Barton 2-6, Jokic 1-2, Harris 1-3, Murray 1-7, Morris 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 47 (Diallo, Randle 10), Denver 44 (Jokic, Plumlee 9). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Payton 10), Denver 25 (Jokic 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 25, Denver 22. Technicals_Millsap, Denver coach Michael Malone.

