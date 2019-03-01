Pelicans-Suns, Box

NEW ORLEANS (130)

Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Davis 7-11 2-4 17, Randle 8-14 5-7 22, Payton 4-11 0-0 8, Holiday 9-14 0-1 21, Miller 3-7 0-0 8, Diallo 7-9 1-2 15, Okafor 2-3 0-0 4, F.Jackson 3-6 0-0 9, Moore 5-9 6-6 20. Totals 50-87 14-20 130.

PHOENIX (116)

Oubre Jr. 8-22 2-3 19, Bender 3-4 0-0 8, Ayton 8-11 0-0 16, T.Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Booker 6-17 13-14 26, J.Jackson 2-8 2-2 6, Bridges 2-2 2-2 7, Holmes 3-7 4-6 10, Melton 2-7 0-0 6, Daniels 5-9 1-1 15. Totals 40-94 24-28 116.

New Orleans 27 29 38 36—130 Phoenix 32 25 27 32—116

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 16-27 (Moore 4-5, F.Jackson 3-3, Holiday 3-5, Williams 2-3, Miller 2-6, Davis 1-2, Randle 1-3), Phoenix 12-34 (Daniels 4-6, Bender 2-3, Melton 2-4, Bridges 1-1, Booker 1-5, T.Johnson 1-5, Oubre Jr. 1-8, J.Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 50 (Diallo 11), Phoenix 39 (Ayton 8). Assists_New Orleans 34 (Payton 10), Phoenix 25 (Booker 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Phoenix 21. A_14,123 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.