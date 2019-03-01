Listen Live Sports

Pella advances in Brazil, Canadian Auger-Aliassime falls

March 1, 2019 8:12 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Third-seed Guido Pella of Argentina advanced to the Brazil Open semifinals Friday, beating compatriot Marco Trungelliti 6-0, 6-3.

Pella will face Serbia’s Laslo Djere, a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 winner over 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in a rematch of Djere’s victory Sunday at the Rio Open final.

Chile’s Christian Garin will face Norway’s Casper Ruud in the other semifinal in the clay-court tournament. Garin beat fourth-seed Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Ruud eliminated Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-1, 6-1.

