Penguins-Blue Jackets Sums

March 9, 2019 9:43 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1
Columbus 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 12 (Foligno, Anderson), 2:31. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ, (slashing), 0:20; Hornqvist, PIT, (roughing), 7:20; McQuaid, CBJ, (roughing), 7:20; Savard, CBJ, (interference), 8:35; Aston-Reese, PIT, (slashing), 13:14; Bjugstad, PIT, (hooking), 19:14.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Atkinson 37, 2:17 (sh). 3, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 8 (Malkin, Kessel), 6:39. Penalties_Jones, CBJ, (tripping), 1:47.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 14 (Dzingel, Duchene), 16:59. 5, Columbus, Atkinson 38 (Werenski), 18:11. Penalties_Guentzel, PIT, (interference), 12:36; .

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-9-11_29. Columbus 11-9-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 22-11-3 (32 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 29-21-1 (29-28).

A_19,146 (18,500). T_2:27.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kory Nagy.

