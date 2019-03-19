Penguins-Hurricanes Sum

|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|0—2
|Carolina
|0
|1
|1
|0—3
|Carolina won shootout 1-0.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Carolina, McGinn 9 (Faulk), 9:38. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 37 (Crosby, Rust), 10:16.
Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Letang 16 (Rust, Guentzel), 15:23. 4, Carolina, Williams 22 (Hamilton, Niederreiter), 18:04.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Pittsburgh 0 (Kessel NG, Crosby NG, Guentzel NG), Carolina 1 (Hamilton G, Aho NG, Slavin NG).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-7-18-2_38. Carolina 11-10-14-4_39.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 24-12-5 (39 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 19-13-3 (38-36).
A_14,677 (18,680). T_2:48.
Referees_Tim Peel, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bryan Pancich.
