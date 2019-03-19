Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Hurricanes Sums

March 19, 2019 10:28 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 0—2
Carolina 0 1 1 0—3
Carolina won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Carolina, McGinn 9 (Faulk), 9:38. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 37 (Rust, Crosby), 10:16. Penalties_Crosby, PIT, (tripping), 3:03; Williams, CAR, (high sticking), 3:03; Pesce, CAR, (high sticking), 12:58; Rust, PIT, (interference), 12:58.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Letang 16 (Rust, Guentzel), 15:23. 4, Carolina, Williams 22 (Hamilton, Niederreiter), 18:04. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (interference), 5:03; Johnson, PIT, (roughing), 18:16.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Letang, PIT, served by Simon, (slashing), 2:56; Letang, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 2:56.

Shootout_Pittsburgh 0 (Kessel NG, Crosby NG, Guentzel NG), Carolina 1 (Hamilton G, Aho NG, Slavin NG).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-7-18-2_38. Carolina 11-10-14-4_39.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 24-12-5 (39 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 19-13-3 (38-36).

A_14,677 (18,680). T_2:48.

Referees_Tim Peel, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bryan Pancich.

