Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Predators Sum

March 21, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 0—2
Nashville 0 0 1 0—1
Pittsburgh won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 18 (Letang), 5:57.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Ellis 7, 16:59.

Overtime_None.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Shootout_Pittsburgh 1 (Kessel NG, Crosby G), Nashville 0 (Johansen NG, Ellis NG, Boyle NG).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-8-12-1_33. Nashville 8-7-13-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 25-12-5 (29 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 26-18-4 (33-32).

A_17,729 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.