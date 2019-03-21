Penguins-Predators Sum

Pittsburgh 0 1 0 0—2 Nashville 0 0 1 0—1 Pittsburgh won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 18 (Letang), 5:57.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Ellis 7, 16:59.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Pittsburgh 1 (Kessel NG, Crosby G), Nashville 0 (Johansen NG, Ellis NG, Boyle NG).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-8-12-1_33. Nashville 8-7-13-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 25-12-5 (29 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 26-18-4 (33-32).

A_17,729 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

