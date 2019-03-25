Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Rangers Sum

March 25, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 1 3 1—5
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Lemieux 12 (Zibanejad, Buchnevich), 8:25. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Lettieri 1 (DeAngelo, Chytil), 15:15 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 12 (Pettersson, Simon), 15:41.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Schultz 2 (Crosby, Kessel), 1:01 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Cullen 6 (Wilson), 7:17. 6, Pittsburgh, Blueger 5 (Rust, Pettersson), 13:12 (sh).

Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Blueger 6 (Kessel, McCann), 7:38.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-16-7_36. N.Y. Rangers 16-8-11_35.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 27-12-5 (35 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 11-13-3 (36-31).

A_17,401 (18,006). T_2:23.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.