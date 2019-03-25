Penguins-Rangers Sums

Pittsburgh 1 3 1—5 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Lemieux 12 (Zibanejad, Buchnevich), 8:25. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Lettieri 1 (DeAngelo, Chytil), 15:15 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 12 (Pettersson, Simon), 15:41. Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, (hooking), 13:58.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Schultz 2 (Crosby, Kessel), 1:01 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Cullen 6 (Wilson), 7:17. 6, Pittsburgh, Blueger 5 (Rust, Pettersson), 13:12 (sh). Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (high sticking), 0:27; J.Johnson, PIT, (holding), 9:02; Hornqvist, PIT, (high sticking), 11:54; Howden, NYR, (holding), 15:05.

Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Blueger 6 (Kessel, McCann), 7:38. Penalties_N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (delay of game), 7:38.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-16-7_36. N.Y. Rangers 16-8-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 27-12-5 (35 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 11-13-3 (36-31).

A_17,401 (18,006). T_2:23.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.

