Penguins-Sabres Sum

March 1, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 0—3
Buffalo 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 23 (Reinhart), 3:09. 2, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 8 (Simon, Riikola), 4:05. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 10 (Montour, Okposo), 12:53 (pp).

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 16 (Schultz, Crosby), 17:18 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 28 (Malkin, Schultz), 18:21 (pp).

Third Period_6, Buffalo, Montour 6 (Sheary, Rodrigues), 17:28.

Overtime_7, Buffalo, Sheary 11, 4:11.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 20-13-8-3_44. Buffalo 7-9-11-3_30.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 19-10-3 (30 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 14-8-4 (44-41).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:41.

Referees_Tim Peel, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.

