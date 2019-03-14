Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Sabres Sum

March 14, 2019 9:37 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 3 2—5
Buffalo 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 24 (Guentzel, Crosby), 6:40 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Dumoulin 3 (Malkin, Blueger), 15:07. 3, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 17 (Kessel, Crosby), 17:08 (pp).

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 11, 10:07. 5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 36 (Trotman, Bjugstad), 18:02 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-8-11_28. Buffalo 7-12-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 3 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 15-11-5 (26 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 16-20-5 (28-23).

A_18,680 (19,070). Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tim Nowak.

