Penguins-Sabres Sums

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 0—3 Buffalo 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 23 (Reinhart), 3:09. 2, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 8 (Riikola, Simon), 4:05. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 10 (Montour, Okposo), 12:53 (pp). Penalties_G.Wilson, PIT, (roughing), 11:02; Malkin, PIT, (slashing), 17:02; Montour, BUF, (slashing), 17:02; Hunwick, BUF, (hooking), 19:59.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 16 (Crosby, Schultz), 17:18 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 28 (Malkin, Schultz), 18:21 (pp). Penalties_Hunwick, BUF, (interference), 13:37; S.Wilson, BUF, major (high sticking), 16:25.

Third Period_6, Buffalo, Montour 6 (Rodrigues, Sheary), 17:28. Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, (high sticking), 11:47.

Overtime_7, Buffalo, Sheary 11, 4:11. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 20-13-8-3_44. Buffalo 7-9-11-3_30.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 19-10-3 (30 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 14-8-4 (44-41).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:41.

Referees_Tim Peel, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.