Penguins-Sabres Sums

Pittsburgh 0 3 2—5 Buffalo 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, (cross checking), 10:47.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 24 (Guentzel, Crosby), 6:40 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Dumoulin 3 (Malkin, Blueger), 15:07. 3, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 17 (Kessel, Crosby), 17:08 (pp). Penalties_Nelson, BUF, (interference), 4:55; Blueger, PIT, (interference), 8:45; Scandella, BUF, (hooking), 16:25.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 11, 10:07. 5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 36 (Trotman, Bjugstad), 18:02 (pp). Penalties_Larsson, BUF, (roughing), 11:57; Malkin, PIT, (roughing), 11:57; Skinner, BUF, (hooking), 13:41; Dahlin, BUF, (slashing), 16:37.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-8-11_28. Buffalo 7-12-7_26.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 3 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 15-11-5 (26 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 16-20-5 (28-23).

A_18,680 (19,070). Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tim Nowak.

