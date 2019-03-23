Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Stars Sum

March 23, 2019 11:14 pm
 
Pittsburgh 1 1 1—3
Dallas 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 38 (Letang, Kessel), 15:25 (pp).

Second Period_2, Dallas, Seguin 29 (Hintz, Radulov), 1:03. 3, Pittsburgh, McCann 18 (Kessel), 14:41. 4, Dallas, Cogliano 5 (Nichushkin, Klingberg), 18:40.

Third Period_5, Pittsburgh, McCann 19 (Blueger, Gudbranson), 4:20 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-9-9_30. Dallas 10-6-15_31.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 26-12-5 (31 shots-29 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 13-16-4 (30-27).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Matt MacPherson.

