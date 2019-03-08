Penn State looks to extend streak vs Illinois

Illinois (11-19, 7-12) vs. Penn State (13-17, 6-13)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Illinois. In its last five wins against the Fighting Illini, Penn State has won by an average of 11 points. Illinois’ last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2015, a 60-58 victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Lamar Stevens, Rasir Bolton and Myles Dread have combined to score 59 percent of Penn State’s points this season. For Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season.

ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 35.9 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Illini have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has an assist on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Illinois has assists on 41 of 67 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first among Big Ten teams with an average of 71.4 possessions per game.

