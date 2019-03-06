Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Peterson scores 15 to carry Rice past Charlotte 79-70

March 6, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Peterson posted 15 points on perfect 6-for-6 shooting, including three 3-pointers, as Rice beat Charlotte 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Chris Mullins had 14 points and eight rebounds for Rice (13-17, 8-9 Conference USA). Robert Martin added 12 points. Ako Adams had 12 points for the visiting team.

Jon Davis had 29 points and six assists for the 49ers (7-21, 4-13). Milos Supica added 15 points. Cooper Robb had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Rice defeated Charlotte 65-61 on Jan. 31. Rice finishes out the regular season against Charlotte at home on Saturday. Charlotte finishes out the regular season against Rice on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.