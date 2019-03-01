Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Cologuard Classic Scores

March 1, 2019 7:47 pm
 
Friday
At Omni Tucson National (Cataline)
Tucson, Ariz.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,207; Par 73 (36-37)
First Round
Kenny Perry 33-32—65
Willie Wood 33-33—66
Jeff Maggert 33-33—66
Mark O’Meara 28-38—66
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-32—66
Steve Stricker 33-33—66
Scott McCarron 33-34—67
Tom Byrum 33-35—68
Billy Mayfair 32-36—68
Kirk Triplett 36-32—68
Brandt Jobe 32-36—68
Joey Sindelar 33-36—69
Jeff Hart 32-37—69
Loren Roberts 34-36—70
Russ Cochran 34-36—70
Darren Clarke 37-33—70
Marco Dawson 35-35—70
Woody Austin 36-34—70
Colin Montgomerie 34-36—70
Tom Lehman 35-35—70
Jerry Kelly 34-36—70
Carlos Franco 35-35—70
Dudley Hart 35-36—71
Dan Forsman 36-35—71
Jeff Sluman 36-35—71
Stephen Ames 34-37—71
Billy Andrade 34-37—71
Bart Bryant 36-35—71
Joe Durant 35-36—71
Duffy Waldorf 35-36—71
David Toms 36-35—71
David Berganio, Jr. 33-38—71
Gibby Gilbert III 36-35—71
Greg Kraft 36-36—72
David Frost 37-35—72
Jerry Smith 37-35—72
Olin Browne 35-37—72
Wes Short, Jr. 36-36—72
Tim Petrovic 35-37—72
Mark Calcavecchia 36-36—72
Jesper Parnevik 33-39—72
John Daly 35-37—72
Ken Tanigawa 33-39—72
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-37—72
Kent Jones 33-39—72
Lee Janzen 38-35—73
Corey Pavin 35-38—73
Hal Sutton 37-36—73
Robert Gamez 37-36—73
Paul Broadhurst 35-38—73
Tom Kite 35-38—73
Kevin Sutherland 36-37—73
Doug Garwood 36-37—73
Rocco Mediate 36-37—73
John Smoltz 34-39—73
Fran Quinn 37-36—73
Scott Parel 34-39—73
Fred Couples 35-38—73
Cliff Kresge 34-39—73
Larry Mize 34-40—74
Scott Verplank 38-36—74
Bob Estes 36-38—74
Michael Allen 37-37—74
Scott Hoch 37-38—75
Steve Flesch 38-37—75
José María Olazábal 35-40—75
Retief Goosen 35-40—75
Skip Kendall 39-36—75
Glen Day 38-38—76
John Riegger 36-40—76
Tommy Armour III 37-39—76
Paul Goydos 36-40—76
Gene Sauers 35-41—76
Tom Gillis 36-40—76
Sandy Lyle 36-41—77
David McKenzie 35-42—77
Craig Kanada 34-43—77
Chris DiMarco 38-40—78

