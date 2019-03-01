PGA Tour Champions – Cologuard Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Omni Tucson National (Cataline)
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,207; Par 73 (36-37)
|First Round
|Kenny Perry
|33-32—65
|Willie Wood
|33-33—66
|Jeff Maggert
|33-33—66
|Mark O’Meara
|28-38—66
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|34-32—66
|Steve Stricker
|33-33—66
|Scott McCarron
|33-34—67
|Tom Byrum
|33-35—68
|Billy Mayfair
|32-36—68
|Kirk Triplett
|36-32—68
|Brandt Jobe
|32-36—68
|Joey Sindelar
|33-36—69
|Jeff Hart
|32-37—69
|Loren Roberts
|34-36—70
|Russ Cochran
|34-36—70
|Darren Clarke
|37-33—70
|Marco Dawson
|35-35—70
|Woody Austin
|36-34—70
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-36—70
|Tom Lehman
|35-35—70
|Jerry Kelly
|34-36—70
|Carlos Franco
|35-35—70
|Dudley Hart
|35-36—71
|Dan Forsman
|36-35—71
|Jeff Sluman
|36-35—71
|Stephen Ames
|34-37—71
|Billy Andrade
|34-37—71
|Bart Bryant
|36-35—71
|Joe Durant
|35-36—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|35-36—71
|David Toms
|36-35—71
|David Berganio, Jr.
|33-38—71
|Gibby Gilbert III
|36-35—71
|Greg Kraft
|36-36—72
|David Frost
|37-35—72
|Jerry Smith
|37-35—72
|Olin Browne
|35-37—72
|Wes Short, Jr.
|36-36—72
|Tim Petrovic
|35-37—72
|Mark Calcavecchia
|36-36—72
|Jesper Parnevik
|33-39—72
|John Daly
|35-37—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|33-39—72
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|35-37—72
|Kent Jones
|33-39—72
|Lee Janzen
|38-35—73
|Corey Pavin
|35-38—73
|Hal Sutton
|37-36—73
|Robert Gamez
|37-36—73
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-38—73
|Tom Kite
|35-38—73
|Kevin Sutherland
|36-37—73
|Doug Garwood
|36-37—73
|Rocco Mediate
|36-37—73
|John Smoltz
|34-39—73
|Fran Quinn
|37-36—73
|Scott Parel
|34-39—73
|Fred Couples
|35-38—73
|Cliff Kresge
|34-39—73
|Larry Mize
|34-40—74
|Scott Verplank
|38-36—74
|Bob Estes
|36-38—74
|Michael Allen
|37-37—74
|Scott Hoch
|37-38—75
|Steve Flesch
|38-37—75
|José María Olazábal
|35-40—75
|Retief Goosen
|35-40—75
|Skip Kendall
|39-36—75
|Glen Day
|38-38—76
|John Riegger
|36-40—76
|Tommy Armour III
|37-39—76
|Paul Goydos
|36-40—76
|Gene Sauers
|35-41—76
|Tom Gillis
|36-40—76
|Sandy Lyle
|36-41—77
|David McKenzie
|35-42—77
|Craig Kanada
|34-43—77
|Chris DiMarco
|38-40—78
