PGA Tour Champions – Cologuard Classic Scores

Friday At Omni Tucson National (Cataline) Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,207; Par 73 (36-37) First Round Kenny Perry 33-32—65 Willie Wood 33-33—66 Jeff Maggert 33-33—66 Mark O’Meara 28-38—66 Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-32—66 Steve Stricker 33-33—66 Scott McCarron 33-34—67 Tom Byrum 33-35—68 Billy Mayfair 32-36—68 Kirk Triplett 36-32—68 Brandt Jobe 32-36—68 Joey Sindelar 33-36—69 Jeff Hart 32-37—69 Loren Roberts 34-36—70 Russ Cochran 34-36—70 Darren Clarke 37-33—70 Marco Dawson 35-35—70 Woody Austin 36-34—70 Colin Montgomerie 34-36—70 Tom Lehman 35-35—70 Jerry Kelly 34-36—70 Carlos Franco 35-35—70 Dudley Hart 35-36—71 Dan Forsman 36-35—71 Jeff Sluman 36-35—71 Stephen Ames 34-37—71 Billy Andrade 34-37—71 Bart Bryant 36-35—71 Joe Durant 35-36—71 Duffy Waldorf 35-36—71 David Toms 36-35—71 David Berganio, Jr. 33-38—71 Gibby Gilbert III 36-35—71 Greg Kraft 36-36—72 David Frost 37-35—72 Jerry Smith 37-35—72 Olin Browne 35-37—72 Wes Short, Jr. 36-36—72 Tim Petrovic 35-37—72 Mark Calcavecchia 36-36—72 Jesper Parnevik 33-39—72 John Daly 35-37—72 Ken Tanigawa 33-39—72 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-37—72 Kent Jones 33-39—72 Lee Janzen 38-35—73 Corey Pavin 35-38—73 Hal Sutton 37-36—73 Robert Gamez 37-36—73 Paul Broadhurst 35-38—73 Tom Kite 35-38—73 Kevin Sutherland 36-37—73 Doug Garwood 36-37—73 Rocco Mediate 36-37—73 John Smoltz 34-39—73 Fran Quinn 37-36—73 Scott Parel 34-39—73 Fred Couples 35-38—73 Cliff Kresge 34-39—73 Larry Mize 34-40—74 Scott Verplank 38-36—74 Bob Estes 36-38—74 Michael Allen 37-37—74 Scott Hoch 37-38—75 Steve Flesch 38-37—75 José María Olazábal 35-40—75 Retief Goosen 35-40—75 Skip Kendall 39-36—75 Glen Day 38-38—76 John Riegger 36-40—76 Tommy Armour III 37-39—76 Paul Goydos 36-40—76 Gene Sauers 35-41—76 Tom Gillis 36-40—76 Sandy Lyle 36-41—77 David McKenzie 35-42—77 Craig Kanada 34-43—77 Chris DiMarco 38-40—78

