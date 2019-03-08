PGA Tour Champions – Hoag Classic Scores

Friday At Newport Beach CC Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,584; Par 71 (35-36) First Round Scott McCarron 30-34—64 Fran Quinn 34-30—64 Doug Garwood 31-35—66 Corey Pavin 33-34—67 Billy Andrade 34-33—67 David Toms 35-32—67 Woody Austin 35-33—68 Carlos Franco 35-33—68 Fred Couples 33-35—68 Tom Gillis 34-34—68 David McKenzie 34-34—68 Tim Petrovic 36-33—69 Steve Flesch 33-36—69 Steve Pate 34-35—69 Rocco Mediate 35-34—69 Ken Tanigawa 35-34—69 Paul Goydos 34-35—69 Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-34—69 Tom Lehman 36-33—69 Kent Jones 35-35—70 Glen Day 33-37—70 Tommy Tolles 34-36—70 Jeff Sluman 35-35—70 Tom Byrum 34-36—70 Billy Mayfair 36-34—70 Jerry Kelly 34-36—70 Jesper Parnevik 35-35—70 Scott Parel 36-34—70 Esteban Toledo 34-36—70 Duffy Waldorf 36-34—70 Kirk Triplett 34-36—70 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35—70 Jerry Smith 34-37—71 Tommy Armour III 34-37—71 Russ Cochran 35-36—71 Lee Janzen 36-35—71 Joey Sindelar 37-34—71 Bob Estes 36-35—71 Gene Sauers 37-34—71 Marco Dawson 35-36—71 Bart Bryant 34-37—71 Mark Calcavecchia 36-35—71 Mark O’Meara 37-34—71 Paul Broadhurst 35-36—71 Cliff Kresge 35-36—71 Kevin Baker 35-36—71 Loren Roberts 36-36—72 Willie Wood 37-35—72 Mark Brooks 36-36—72 Steve Jones 36-36—72 Sam Randolph 38-35—73 Scott Verplank 37-36—73 Wes Short, Jr. 37-36—73 Kevin Sutherland 37-36—73 Brandt Jobe 37-36—73 José María Olazábal 37-36—73 Skip Kendall 36-37—73 David Frost 35-39—74 Joe Durant 39-35—74 Michael Allen 37-37—74 Chris DiMarco 37-38—75 Kenny Perry 38-37—75 Stephen Ames 37-38—75 Darren Clarke 41-34—75 Gibby Gilbert III 40-35—75 Scott Hoch 39-37—76 Olin Browne 36-40—76 Greg Kraft 37-39—76 Sandy Lyle 39-37—76 Jeff Maggert 37-39—76 John Cook 37-40—77 Bob May 37-40—77 Tom Kite 41-37—78 Steve Jurgensen 40-40—80 Bob Gilder 41-41—82 Jay Haas WD Hal Sutton WD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.