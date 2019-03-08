PGA Tour Champions – Hoag Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Newport Beach CC
|Newport Beach, Calif.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 6,584; Par 71 (35-36)
|First Round
|Scott McCarron
|30-34—64
|Fran Quinn
|34-30—64
|Doug Garwood
|31-35—66
|Corey Pavin
|33-34—67
|Billy Andrade
|34-33—67
|David Toms
|35-32—67
|Woody Austin
|35-33—68
|Carlos Franco
|35-33—68
|Fred Couples
|33-35—68
|Tom Gillis
|34-34—68
|David McKenzie
|34-34—68
|Tim Petrovic
|36-33—69
|Steve Flesch
|33-36—69
|Steve Pate
|34-35—69
|Rocco Mediate
|35-34—69
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-34—69
|Paul Goydos
|34-35—69
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|35-34—69
|Tom Lehman
|36-33—69
|Kent Jones
|35-35—70
|Glen Day
|33-37—70
|Tommy Tolles
|34-36—70
|Jeff Sluman
|35-35—70
|Tom Byrum
|34-36—70
|Billy Mayfair
|36-34—70
|Jerry Kelly
|34-36—70
|Jesper Parnevik
|35-35—70
|Scott Parel
|36-34—70
|Esteban Toledo
|34-36—70
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-34—70
|Kirk Triplett
|34-36—70
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|35-35—70
|Jerry Smith
|34-37—71
|Tommy Armour III
|34-37—71
|Russ Cochran
|35-36—71
|Lee Janzen
|36-35—71
|Joey Sindelar
|37-34—71
|Bob Estes
|36-35—71
|Gene Sauers
|37-34—71
|Marco Dawson
|35-36—71
|Bart Bryant
|34-37—71
|Mark Calcavecchia
|36-35—71
|Mark O’Meara
|37-34—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-36—71
|Cliff Kresge
|35-36—71
|Kevin Baker
|35-36—71
|Loren Roberts
|36-36—72
|Willie Wood
|37-35—72
|Mark Brooks
|36-36—72
|Steve Jones
|36-36—72
|Sam Randolph
|38-35—73
|Scott Verplank
|37-36—73
|Wes Short, Jr.
|37-36—73
|Kevin Sutherland
|37-36—73
|Brandt Jobe
|37-36—73
|José María Olazábal
|37-36—73
|Skip Kendall
|36-37—73
|David Frost
|35-39—74
|Joe Durant
|39-35—74
|Michael Allen
|37-37—74
|Chris DiMarco
|37-38—75
|Kenny Perry
|38-37—75
|Stephen Ames
|37-38—75
|Darren Clarke
|41-34—75
|Gibby Gilbert III
|40-35—75
|Scott Hoch
|39-37—76
|Olin Browne
|36-40—76
|Greg Kraft
|37-39—76
|Sandy Lyle
|39-37—76
|Jeff Maggert
|37-39—76
|John Cook
|37-40—77
|Bob May
|37-40—77
|Tom Kite
|41-37—78
|Steve Jurgensen
|40-40—80
|Bob Gilder
|41-41—82
|Jay Haas
|WD
|Hal Sutton
|WD
