PGA Tour Champions – Hoag Classic Scores

March 8, 2019 8:46 pm
 
Friday
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,584; Par 71 (35-36)
First Round
Scott McCarron 30-34—64
Fran Quinn 34-30—64
Doug Garwood 31-35—66
Corey Pavin 33-34—67
Billy Andrade 34-33—67
David Toms 35-32—67
Woody Austin 35-33—68
Carlos Franco 35-33—68
Fred Couples 33-35—68
Tom Gillis 34-34—68
David McKenzie 34-34—68
Tim Petrovic 36-33—69
Steve Flesch 33-36—69
Steve Pate 34-35—69
Rocco Mediate 35-34—69
Ken Tanigawa 35-34—69
Paul Goydos 34-35—69
Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-34—69
Tom Lehman 36-33—69
Kent Jones 35-35—70
Glen Day 33-37—70
Tommy Tolles 34-36—70
Jeff Sluman 35-35—70
Tom Byrum 34-36—70
Billy Mayfair 36-34—70
Jerry Kelly 34-36—70
Jesper Parnevik 35-35—70
Scott Parel 36-34—70
Esteban Toledo 34-36—70
Duffy Waldorf 36-34—70
Kirk Triplett 34-36—70
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35—70
Jerry Smith 34-37—71
Tommy Armour III 34-37—71
Russ Cochran 35-36—71
Lee Janzen 36-35—71
Joey Sindelar 37-34—71
Bob Estes 36-35—71
Gene Sauers 37-34—71
Marco Dawson 35-36—71
Bart Bryant 34-37—71
Mark Calcavecchia 36-35—71
Mark O’Meara 37-34—71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36—71
Cliff Kresge 35-36—71
Kevin Baker 35-36—71
Loren Roberts 36-36—72
Willie Wood 37-35—72
Mark Brooks 36-36—72
Steve Jones 36-36—72
Sam Randolph 38-35—73
Scott Verplank 37-36—73
Wes Short, Jr. 37-36—73
Kevin Sutherland 37-36—73
Brandt Jobe 37-36—73
José María Olazábal 37-36—73
Skip Kendall 36-37—73
David Frost 35-39—74
Joe Durant 39-35—74
Michael Allen 37-37—74
Chris DiMarco 37-38—75
Kenny Perry 38-37—75
Stephen Ames 37-38—75
Darren Clarke 41-34—75
Gibby Gilbert III 40-35—75
Scott Hoch 39-37—76
Olin Browne 36-40—76
Greg Kraft 37-39—76
Sandy Lyle 39-37—76
Jeff Maggert 37-39—76
John Cook 37-40—77
Bob May 37-40—77
Tom Kite 41-37—78
Steve Jurgensen 40-40—80
Bob Gilder 41-41—82
Jay Haas WD
Hal Sutton WD

