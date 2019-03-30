Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions-Rapiscan Systems Classic Scores

March 30, 2019 7:12 pm
 
Saturday
At Fallen Oak
Biloxi, Miss.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
Second Round
Kevin Sutherland 65-69—134
Marco Dawson 65-72—137
Billy Andrade 71-68—139
Fred Couples 69-70—139
Mike Goodes 72-68—140
Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140
Tom Byrum 68-72—140
Scott Parel 68-72—140
Colin Montgomerie 70-71—141
Vijay Singh 69-72—141
Kent Jones 69-72—141
Jeff Sluman 68-73—141
Joe Durant 72-70—142
Gene Sauers 72-70—142
Billy Mayfair 71-71—142
Brandt Jobe 71-71—142
John Daly 71-71—142
Steve Stricker 73-70—143
Bernhard Langer 71-72—143
Wes Short, Jr. 70-73—143
Michael Allen 71-72—143
Tommy Armour III 68-75—143
Cliff Kresge 71-73—144
Ken Tanigawa 73-71—144
Olin Browne 71-73—144
Tom Gillis 73-71—144
Kenny Perry 71-73—144
Mark O’Meara 71-73—144
Jeff Maggert 72-73—145
Rocco Mediate 72-73—145
Dudley Hart 73-72—145
Paul Broadhurst 71-74—145
Stephen Ames 71-74—145
Woody Austin 71-74—145
Tim Petrovic 70-75—145
Gibby Gilbert III 69-76—145
Darren Clarke 72-74—146
Steve Jones 72-74—146
Bob May 72-74—146
Tom Lehman 72-74—146
Joey Sindelar 71-75—146
Lee Janzen 71-75—146
John Inman 73-73—146
Scott Hoch 69-77—146
Jerry Kelly 72-75—147
Steve Flesch 72-75—147
Scott McCarron 72-75—147
Dan Forsman 74-73—147
Bart Bryant 75-72—147
Doug Garwood 74-74—148
Paul Goydos 71-77—148
Ken Duke 75-73—148
Fran Quinn 73-76—149
Glen Day 74-75—149
Skip Kendall 74-75—149
Larry Nelson 73-77—150
Stephen Leaney 73-77—150
John Huston 76-74—150
Jesper Parnevik 77-73—150
Chris DiMarco 74-77—151
Shaun Micheel 74-77—151
David McKenzie 77-74—151
Tom Pernice Jr. 78-73—151
Larry Mize 73-79—152
Scott Verplank 71-81—152
Russ Cochran 74-78—152
David Frost 78-74—152
Corey Pavin 80-72—152
Greg Kraft 76-77—153
Bob Tway 80-73—153
Brad Bryant 75-79—154
Jerry Smith 77-77—154
Gary Nicklaus 76-79—155
P.H. Horgan III 82-73—155
Mark Brooks 79-77—156

