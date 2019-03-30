PGA Tour Champions-Rapiscan Systems Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Fallen Oak
|Biloxi, Miss.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Kevin Sutherland
|65-69—134
|Marco Dawson
|65-72—137
|Billy Andrade
|71-68—139
|Fred Couples
|69-70—139
|Mike Goodes
|72-68—140
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-69—140
|Tom Byrum
|68-72—140
|Scott Parel
|68-72—140
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-71—141
|Vijay Singh
|69-72—141
|Kent Jones
|69-72—141
|Jeff Sluman
|68-73—141
|Joe Durant
|72-70—142
|Gene Sauers
|72-70—142
|Billy Mayfair
|71-71—142
|Brandt Jobe
|71-71—142
|John Daly
|71-71—142
|Steve Stricker
|73-70—143
|Bernhard Langer
|71-72—143
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-73—143
|Michael Allen
|71-72—143
|Tommy Armour III
|68-75—143
|Cliff Kresge
|71-73—144
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-71—144
|Olin Browne
|71-73—144
|Tom Gillis
|73-71—144
|Kenny Perry
|71-73—144
|Mark O’Meara
|71-73—144
|Jeff Maggert
|72-73—145
|Rocco Mediate
|72-73—145
|Dudley Hart
|73-72—145
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-74—145
|Stephen Ames
|71-74—145
|Woody Austin
|71-74—145
|Tim Petrovic
|70-75—145
|Gibby Gilbert III
|69-76—145
|Darren Clarke
|72-74—146
|Steve Jones
|72-74—146
|Bob May
|72-74—146
|Tom Lehman
|72-74—146
|Joey Sindelar
|71-75—146
|Lee Janzen
|71-75—146
|John Inman
|73-73—146
|Scott Hoch
|69-77—146
|Jerry Kelly
|72-75—147
|Steve Flesch
|72-75—147
|Scott McCarron
|72-75—147
|Dan Forsman
|74-73—147
|Bart Bryant
|75-72—147
|Doug Garwood
|74-74—148
|Paul Goydos
|71-77—148
|Ken Duke
|75-73—148
|Fran Quinn
|73-76—149
|Glen Day
|74-75—149
|Skip Kendall
|74-75—149
|Larry Nelson
|73-77—150
|Stephen Leaney
|73-77—150
|John Huston
|76-74—150
|Jesper Parnevik
|77-73—150
|Chris DiMarco
|74-77—151
|Shaun Micheel
|74-77—151
|David McKenzie
|77-74—151
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|78-73—151
|Larry Mize
|73-79—152
|Scott Verplank
|71-81—152
|Russ Cochran
|74-78—152
|David Frost
|78-74—152
|Corey Pavin
|80-72—152
|Greg Kraft
|76-77—153
|Bob Tway
|80-73—153
|Brad Bryant
|75-79—154
|Jerry Smith
|77-77—154
|Gary Nicklaus
|76-79—155
|P.H. Horgan III
|82-73—155
|Mark Brooks
|79-77—156
