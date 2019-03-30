PGA Tour Champions-Rapiscan Systems Classic Scores

Saturday At Fallen Oak Biloxi, Miss. Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 7,088; Par: 72 Second Round Kevin Sutherland 65-69—134 Marco Dawson 65-72—137 Billy Andrade 71-68—139 Fred Couples 69-70—139 Mike Goodes 72-68—140 Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140 Tom Byrum 68-72—140 Scott Parel 68-72—140 Colin Montgomerie 70-71—141 Vijay Singh 69-72—141 Kent Jones 69-72—141 Jeff Sluman 68-73—141 Joe Durant 72-70—142 Gene Sauers 72-70—142 Billy Mayfair 71-71—142 Brandt Jobe 71-71—142 John Daly 71-71—142 Steve Stricker 73-70—143 Bernhard Langer 71-72—143 Wes Short, Jr. 70-73—143 Michael Allen 71-72—143 Tommy Armour III 68-75—143 Cliff Kresge 71-73—144 Ken Tanigawa 73-71—144 Olin Browne 71-73—144 Tom Gillis 73-71—144 Kenny Perry 71-73—144 Mark O’Meara 71-73—144 Jeff Maggert 72-73—145 Rocco Mediate 72-73—145 Dudley Hart 73-72—145 Paul Broadhurst 71-74—145 Stephen Ames 71-74—145 Woody Austin 71-74—145 Tim Petrovic 70-75—145 Gibby Gilbert III 69-76—145 Darren Clarke 72-74—146 Steve Jones 72-74—146 Bob May 72-74—146 Tom Lehman 72-74—146 Joey Sindelar 71-75—146 Lee Janzen 71-75—146 John Inman 73-73—146 Scott Hoch 69-77—146 Jerry Kelly 72-75—147 Steve Flesch 72-75—147 Scott McCarron 72-75—147 Dan Forsman 74-73—147 Bart Bryant 75-72—147 Doug Garwood 74-74—148 Paul Goydos 71-77—148 Ken Duke 75-73—148 Fran Quinn 73-76—149 Glen Day 74-75—149 Skip Kendall 74-75—149 Larry Nelson 73-77—150 Stephen Leaney 73-77—150 John Huston 76-74—150 Jesper Parnevik 77-73—150 Chris DiMarco 74-77—151 Shaun Micheel 74-77—151 David McKenzie 77-74—151 Tom Pernice Jr. 78-73—151 Larry Mize 73-79—152 Scott Verplank 71-81—152 Russ Cochran 74-78—152 David Frost 78-74—152 Corey Pavin 80-72—152 Greg Kraft 76-77—153 Bob Tway 80-73—153 Brad Bryant 75-79—154 Jerry Smith 77-77—154 Gary Nicklaus 76-79—155 P.H. Horgan III 82-73—155 Mark Brooks 79-77—156

