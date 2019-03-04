PGA Tour Champions Stax

Through March 3 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, (3), $503,000. 2, Tom Lehman, (4), $405,256. 3, David Toms, (4), $353,151. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (4), $300,167. 5, Mark O’Meara, (4), $287,628. 6, Kevin Sutherland, (4), $258,100. 7, Scott McCarron, (4), $224,518. 8, Marco Dawson, (4), $213,391. 9, Colin Montgomerie, (4), $183,890. 10, Darren Clarke, (3), $178,600.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 66.56. 2, David Toms, 68.17. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 68.42. 4, Tom Lehman, 68.50. 5, Darren Clarke, 68.56. 6 (tie), Brandt Jobe, Colin Montgomerie and Scott McCarron, 68.83. 9, Bob Estes, 69.00. 10, 2 tied with 69.22.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 301.7. 2, Brandt Jobe, 301.3. 3, Kenny Perry, 300.6. 4, Darren Clarke, 300.1. 5, Carlos Franco, 299.6. 6, Fred Couples, 294.9. 7, Scott Parel, 294.0. 8, Steve Stricker, 291.8. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 291.7. 10, 2 tied with 290.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jerry Kelly, 80.95%. 2 (tie), Bart Bryant and Joe Durant, 80.36%. 4 (tie), Olin Browne and Colin Montgomerie, 79.17%. 6 (tie), Jerry Smith, Glen Day, Ken Duke and David McKenzie, 78.57%. 10, Kent Jones, 77.78%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Fred Couples, 77.16%. 2 (tie), Bob Estes, Kenny Perry and Jerry Kelly, 75.93%. 5, Lee Janzen, 75.46%. 6, Tom Lehman, 75.00%. 7 (tie), David Toms, Ken Tanigawa and Colin Montgomerie, 74.07%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 73.46%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 21. 2, Steve Stricker, 23. 3, Stephen Ames, 30. 4, Jerry Kelly, 32. 5, Colin Montgomerie, 38. 6 (tie), Fred Couples and Brandt Jobe, 40. 8, Joe Durant, 41. 9, Dudley Hart, 43. 10, 2 tied with 44.

Putting Average

1, Joey Sindelar, 1.635. 2, Kent Jones, 1.636. 3, Bernhard Langer, 1.655. 4, Esteban Toledo, 1.657. 5, Jose Maria Olazabal, 1.670. 6 (tie), Tom Lehman, Mark O’Meara, Kirk Triplett, Kevin Sutherland and Darren Clarke, 1.673.

Birdie Average

1, Kirk Triplett, 5.25. 2, Bernhard Langer, 5.22. 3 (tie), David Toms and Brandt Jobe, 5.17. 5, Kent Jones, 5.11. 6 (tie), Darren Clarke and Retief Goosen, 5.00. 8, Steve Stricker, 4.89. 9 (tie), Mark O’Meara and Kevin Sutherland, 4.83.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Bernhard Langer, 40.5. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 43.2. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman, Esteban Toledo, Jerry Kelly and Darren Clarke, 54.0. 7 (tie), Jeff Maggert, Rocco Mediate, Jeff Sluman and Woody Austin, 72.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Billy Mayfair, 78.57%. 2, Michael Allen, 77.78%. 3, Steve Stricker, 72.73%. 4, Esteban Toledo, 71.43%. 5, David Frost, 69.57%. 6 (tie), Mark Calcavecchia, Brad Faxon, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam and Carlos Franco, 66.67%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Bernhard Langer, 97. 2, Darren Clarke, 107. 3, Tom Lehman, 124. 4, David Toms, 128. 5, Brandt Jobe, 130. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 139. 7, Steve Stricker, 154. 8, Jerry Kelly, 164. 9, Bob Estes, 170. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 174.

