PGA Tour-Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Corales Golf Club
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Graeme McDowell
|73-64-64—201
|-15
|Chris Stroud
|70-68-64—202
|-14
|Sungjae Im
|67-67-69—203
|-13
|Aaron Baddeley
|68-67-68—203
|-13
|Mackenzie Hughes
|69-70-66—205
|-11
|Sepp Straka
|68-70-67—205
|-11
|Kelly Kraft
|70-67-68—205
|-11
|Paul Dunne
|66-69-70—205
|-11
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|71-68-67—206
|-10
|George McNeill
|70-65-71—206
|-10
|Jonas Blixt
|71-65-70—206
|-10
|Jonathan Byrd
|68-67-71—206
|-10
|Julián Etulain
|72-69-66—207
|-9
|Ben Crane
|70-69-68—207
|-9
|Brady Schnell
|68-70-69—207
|-9
|Jhonattan Vegas
|69-69-69—207
|-9
|Ben Silverman
|70-68-69—207
|-9
|Seth Reeves
|69-71-68—208
|-8
|Seungsu Han
|71-68-69—208
|-8
|Peter Uihlein
|73-68-67—208
|-8
|Kramer Hickok
|71-68-69—208
|-8
|David Hearn
|72-70-66—208
|-8
|Jim Knous
|70-68-70—208
|-8
|David Lipsky
|71-71-66—208
|-8
|Grayson Murray
|69-69-70—208
|-8
|Adam Schenk
|71-68-70—209
|-7
|D.J. Trahan
|69-72-68—209
|-7
|Brendon Todd
|70-71-68—209
|-7
|Denny McCarthy
|69-69-71—209
|-7
|Joel Dahmen
|66-71-72—209
|-7
|Roberto Díaz
|68-74-67—209
|-7
|Martin Piller
|70-72-67—209
|-7
|Chip McDaniel
|72-67-71—210
|-6
|Parker McLachlin
|69-70-71—210
|-6
|Trey Mullinax
|71-70-69—210
|-6
|Thomas Detry
|72-66-72—210
|-6
|Alex Prugh
|69-73-68—210
|-6
|Sam Burns
|68-74-68—210
|-6
|Dylan Frittelli
|71-67-72—210
|-6
|Stephan Jaeger
|69-69-72—210
|-6
|Matt Jones
|66-71-73—210
|-6
|Sangmoon Bae
|70-68-72—210
|-6
|Wes Roach
|71-71-68—210
|-6
|Brice Garnett
|71-69-71—211
|-5
|John Merrick
|72-68-71—211
|-5
|Max Homa
|70-70-71—211
|-5
|Cameron Tringale
|72-69-70—211
|-5
|Shawn Stefani
|74-67-70—211
|-5
|Charlie Beljan
|70-69-72—211
|-5
|Daniel Chopra
|73-68-70—211
|-5
|Brandon Harkins
|73-69-69—211
|-5
|Carlos Ortiz
|70-68-73—211
|-5
|Seamus Power
|72-68-72—212
|-4
|Freddie Jacobson
|72-67-73—212
|-4
|Dominic Bozzelli
|74-67-71—212
|-4
|Rory Sabbatini
|69-73-70—212
|-4
|John Chin
|71-71-70—212
|-4
|Joey Garber
|71-71-70—212
|-4
|Tyler Duncan
|71-71-70—212
|-4
|Chris Couch
|70-72-70—212
|-4
|Derek Fathauer
|73-66-74—213
|-3
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|70-68-75—213
|-3
|Hank Lebioda
|71-71-71—213
|-3
|Hunter Mahan
|74-68-72—214
|-2
|Charl Schwartzel
|71-71-72—214
|-2
|Curtis Luck
|71-71-72—214
|-2
|Jim Herman
|69-70-76—215
|-1
|Julio Santos
|72-70-73—215
|-1
|John Senden
|73-68-75—216
|E
|Harris English
|71-70-75—216
|E
|Jason Bohn
|76-65-77—218
|+2
|Chad Campbell
|73-69-76—218
|+2
|Ryan Vermeer
|72-70-77—219
|+3
|Omar Uresti
|73-69-79—221
|+5
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.