PGA Tour-Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Corales Golf Club Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72 Third Round Graeme McDowell 73-64-64—201 -15 Chris Stroud 70-68-64—202 -14 Sungjae Im 67-67-69—203 -13 Aaron Baddeley 68-67-68—203 -13 Mackenzie Hughes 69-70-66—205 -11 Sepp Straka 68-70-67—205 -11 Kelly Kraft 70-67-68—205 -11 Paul Dunne 66-69-70—205 -11 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-68-67—206 -10 George McNeill 70-65-71—206 -10 Jonas Blixt 71-65-70—206 -10 Jonathan Byrd 68-67-71—206 -10 Julián Etulain 72-69-66—207 -9 Ben Crane 70-69-68—207 -9 Brady Schnell 68-70-69—207 -9 Jhonattan Vegas 69-69-69—207 -9 Ben Silverman 70-68-69—207 -9 Seth Reeves 69-71-68—208 -8 Seungsu Han 71-68-69—208 -8 Peter Uihlein 73-68-67—208 -8 Kramer Hickok 71-68-69—208 -8 David Hearn 72-70-66—208 -8 Jim Knous 70-68-70—208 -8 David Lipsky 71-71-66—208 -8 Grayson Murray 69-69-70—208 -8 Adam Schenk 71-68-70—209 -7 D.J. Trahan 69-72-68—209 -7 Brendon Todd 70-71-68—209 -7 Denny McCarthy 69-69-71—209 -7 Joel Dahmen 66-71-72—209 -7 Roberto Díaz 68-74-67—209 -7 Martin Piller 70-72-67—209 -7 Chip McDaniel 72-67-71—210 -6 Parker McLachlin 69-70-71—210 -6 Trey Mullinax 71-70-69—210 -6 Thomas Detry 72-66-72—210 -6 Alex Prugh 69-73-68—210 -6 Sam Burns 68-74-68—210 -6 Dylan Frittelli 71-67-72—210 -6 Stephan Jaeger 69-69-72—210 -6 Matt Jones 66-71-73—210 -6 Sangmoon Bae 70-68-72—210 -6 Wes Roach 71-71-68—210 -6 Brice Garnett 71-69-71—211 -5 John Merrick 72-68-71—211 -5 Max Homa 70-70-71—211 -5 Cameron Tringale 72-69-70—211 -5 Shawn Stefani 74-67-70—211 -5 Charlie Beljan 70-69-72—211 -5 Daniel Chopra 73-68-70—211 -5 Brandon Harkins 73-69-69—211 -5 Carlos Ortiz 70-68-73—211 -5 Seamus Power 72-68-72—212 -4 Freddie Jacobson 72-67-73—212 -4 Dominic Bozzelli 74-67-71—212 -4 Rory Sabbatini 69-73-70—212 -4 John Chin 71-71-70—212 -4 Joey Garber 71-71-70—212 -4 Tyler Duncan 71-71-70—212 -4 Chris Couch 70-72-70—212 -4 Derek Fathauer 73-66-74—213 -3 Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-68-75—213 -3 Hank Lebioda 71-71-71—213 -3 Hunter Mahan 74-68-72—214 -2 Charl Schwartzel 71-71-72—214 -2 Curtis Luck 71-71-72—214 -2 Jim Herman 69-70-76—215 -1 Julio Santos 72-70-73—215 -1 John Senden 73-68-75—216 E Harris English 71-70-75—216 E Jason Bohn 76-65-77—218 +2 Chad Campbell 73-69-76—218 +2 Ryan Vermeer 72-70-77—219 +3 Omar Uresti 73-69-79—221 +5

