PGA Tour-Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Par Scores

March 30, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Saturday
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
Third Round
Graeme McDowell 73-64-64—201 -15
Chris Stroud 70-68-64—202 -14
Sungjae Im 67-67-69—203 -13
Aaron Baddeley 68-67-68—203 -13
Mackenzie Hughes 69-70-66—205 -11
Sepp Straka 68-70-67—205 -11
Kelly Kraft 70-67-68—205 -11
Paul Dunne 66-69-70—205 -11
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-68-67—206 -10
George McNeill 70-65-71—206 -10
Jonas Blixt 71-65-70—206 -10
Jonathan Byrd 68-67-71—206 -10
Julián Etulain 72-69-66—207 -9
Ben Crane 70-69-68—207 -9
Brady Schnell 68-70-69—207 -9
Jhonattan Vegas 69-69-69—207 -9
Ben Silverman 70-68-69—207 -9
Seth Reeves 69-71-68—208 -8
Seungsu Han 71-68-69—208 -8
Peter Uihlein 73-68-67—208 -8
Kramer Hickok 71-68-69—208 -8
David Hearn 72-70-66—208 -8
Jim Knous 70-68-70—208 -8
David Lipsky 71-71-66—208 -8
Grayson Murray 69-69-70—208 -8
Adam Schenk 71-68-70—209 -7
D.J. Trahan 69-72-68—209 -7
Brendon Todd 70-71-68—209 -7
Denny McCarthy 69-69-71—209 -7
Joel Dahmen 66-71-72—209 -7
Roberto Díaz 68-74-67—209 -7
Martin Piller 70-72-67—209 -7
Chip McDaniel 72-67-71—210 -6
Parker McLachlin 69-70-71—210 -6
Trey Mullinax 71-70-69—210 -6
Thomas Detry 72-66-72—210 -6
Alex Prugh 69-73-68—210 -6
Sam Burns 68-74-68—210 -6
Dylan Frittelli 71-67-72—210 -6
Stephan Jaeger 69-69-72—210 -6
Matt Jones 66-71-73—210 -6
Sangmoon Bae 70-68-72—210 -6
Wes Roach 71-71-68—210 -6
Brice Garnett 71-69-71—211 -5
John Merrick 72-68-71—211 -5
Max Homa 70-70-71—211 -5
Cameron Tringale 72-69-70—211 -5
Shawn Stefani 74-67-70—211 -5
Charlie Beljan 70-69-72—211 -5
Daniel Chopra 73-68-70—211 -5
Brandon Harkins 73-69-69—211 -5
Carlos Ortiz 70-68-73—211 -5
Seamus Power 72-68-72—212 -4
Freddie Jacobson 72-67-73—212 -4
Dominic Bozzelli 74-67-71—212 -4
Rory Sabbatini 69-73-70—212 -4
John Chin 71-71-70—212 -4
Joey Garber 71-71-70—212 -4
Tyler Duncan 71-71-70—212 -4
Chris Couch 70-72-70—212 -4
Derek Fathauer 73-66-74—213 -3
Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-68-75—213 -3
Hank Lebioda 71-71-71—213 -3
Hunter Mahan 74-68-72—214 -2
Charl Schwartzel 71-71-72—214 -2
Curtis Luck 71-71-72—214 -2
Jim Herman 69-70-76—215 -1
Julio Santos 72-70-73—215 -1
John Senden 73-68-75—216 E
Harris English 71-70-75—216 E
Jason Bohn 76-65-77—218 +2
Chad Campbell 73-69-76—218 +2
Ryan Vermeer 72-70-77—219 +3
Omar Uresti 73-69-79—221 +5

