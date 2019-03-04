PGA Tour Statistics

Through March 3 FedExCup Season Points

1, Xander Schauffele, 1,298.233. 2, Matt Kuchar, 1,238.933. 3, Gary Woodland, 997.614. 4, Charles Howell III, 955.733. 5, Justin Thomas, 948.333. 6, Rickie Fowler, 934.033. 7, Marc Leishman, 931.404. 8, Brooks Koepka, 870.583. 9, Phil Mickelson, 821.433. 10, Dustin Johnson, 770.416.

Scoring Average

1, Justin Rose, 68.948. 2, Sergio Garcia, 68.972. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.202. 4, Rickie Fowler, 69.237. 5, Lucas Glover, 69.513. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 69.540. 7, Tiger Woods, 69.549. 8, Jim Furyk, 69.618. 9, Gary Woodland, 69.660. 10, Xander Schauffele, 69.732.

Driving Distance

1, Bubba Watson, 318.5. 2 (tie), Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Champ, 316.3. 4, Lucas Bjerregaard, 315.8. 5, Luke List, 314.6. 6, Rory McIlroy, 313.7. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 313.4. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 312.6. 9, Wyndham Clark, 312.4. 10, Matt Wallace, 312.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jim Furyk, 81.72%. 2, Ryan Armour, 75.33%. 3, Chez Reavie, 74.28%. 4, Brice Garnett, 73.02%. 5, Ben Silverman, 72.08%. 6, Matt Kuchar, 72.06%. 7, Kevin Streelman, 71.58%. 8, Austin Cook, 71.01%. 9, Brian Gay, 70.72%. 10, Andrew Landry, 70.71%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kevin Chappell, 78.24%. 2, Charles Howell III, 77.34%. 3, Lucas Glover, 76.11%. 4, Gary Woodland, 75.64%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 75.17%. 6 (tie), Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and Corey Conners, 75.00%. 10, Brendan Steele, 74.36%.

Total Driving

1, Louis Oosthuizen, 16. 2, Shubhankar Sharma, 28. 3, Gary Woodland, 54. 4, Brendan Steele, 60. 5, Sanghyun Park, 64. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 69. 7, Ian Poulter, 82. 8, Charles Howell III, 92. 9 (tie), Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm, 95.

SG-Putting

1, Brian Gay, 1.149. 2, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.074. 3, Scott Langley, 1.072. 4, Si Woo Kim, .996. 5, Andrew Putnam, .971. 6, Patrick Reed, .967. 7, Martin Piller, .944. 8, Rickie Fowler, .934. 9, Brandt Snedeker, .894. 10, Dustin Johnson, .878.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Rose, 5.50. 2, Justin Thomas, 5.13. 3, Gary Woodland, 5.05. 4, Jason Day, 5.00. 5 (tie), Rickie Fowler and Aaron Wise, 4.96. 7, Cameron Champ, 4.95. 8, Si Woo Kim, 4.86. 9 (tie), Ryan Palmer and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.80.

Eagles (Holes per)

1 (tie), Steve Marino and Kevin Chappell, 54.0. 3 (tie), Zach Johnson and Paul Casey, 60.0. 5, Cody Gribble, 67.5. 6 (tie), Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, 72.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Ernie Els, 78.57%. 2, Derek Fathauer, 74.07%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 72.00%. 4, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 70.83%. 5, Tyrrell Hatton, 68.97%. 6, Justin Rose, 68.18%. 7, Webb Simpson, 67.57%. 8 (tie), Ian Poulter and Steve Marino, 66.67%. 10, Sean O’Hair, 65.71%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Justin Thomas, 244. 2, Justin Rose, 305. 3, Rickie Fowler, 321. 4, Rory McIlroy, 323. 5, Xander Schauffele, 325. 6, Jason Day, 361. 7, Gary Woodland, 376. 8, Brooks Koepka, 379. 9, Marc Leishman, 416. 10, Matt Kuchar, 419.

