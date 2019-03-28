Listen Live Sports

Phillies 10, Braves 4

March 28, 2019 6:29 pm
 
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 4 2 1 1
Dnldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Segura ss 4 2 2 0
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 0 0
Acn Jr. lf 2 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 4
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 1 Ralmuto c 3 1 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 1 1
B.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 1
D.Swnsn ss 3 1 1 0 Franco 3b 3 1 1 3
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0
Carle p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 1 1 2 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ph 1 0 0 0
Fried p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 7 4 Totals 31 10 7 10
Atlanta 010 000 210— 4
Philadelphia 100 203 40x—10

E_D.Swanson (1), L.Jackson (1). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_D.Swanson (1). HR_Joyce (1), McCutchen (1), Hoskins (1), Franco (1). SB_Acuna Jr. (1). CS_Freeman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran L,0-1 5 4 3 3 2 7
Carle 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Parsons 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 2 4 4 2 0
Fried 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola W,1-0 6 2 1 1 5 8
Neris 1 2 2 2 0 0
Robertson 1 2 1 1 1 0
Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Teheran 2.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_44,469 (43,647).

