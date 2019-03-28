Phillies 10, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Dav.Rbr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|31
|10
|7
|10
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|210—
|4
|Philadelphia
|100
|203
|40x—10
E_D.Swanson (1), L.Jackson (1). DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_D.Swanson (1). HR_Joyce (1), McCutchen (1), Hoskins (1), Franco (1). SB_Acuna Jr. (1). CS_Freeman (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Teheran L,0-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Carle
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Parsons
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Fried
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,1-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|Neris
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Robertson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Neshek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Teheran 2.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:04. A_44,469 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.