Phillies 10, Braves 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Acuna Jr. lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .500 Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 McCann c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 30 4 7 4 6 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .250 Segura ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .500 Harper rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 4 1 1 .333 Realmuto c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Herrera cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Franco 3b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .333 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kingery ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 10 7 10 6 9

Atlanta 010 000 210— 4 7 2 Philadelphia 100 203 40x—10 7 0

a-struck out for Nola in the 6th. b-homered for Parsons in the 7th. c-grounded out for Robertson in the 8th. d-struck out for Fried in the 9th.

E_Swanson (1), Jackson (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Swanson (1). HR_Joyce (1), off Neris; McCutchen (1), off Teheran; Franco (1), off Carle; Hoskins (1), off Jackson. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (1), Markakis (1), Joyce 2 (2), McCutchen (1), Hoskins 4 (4), Herrera (1), Hernandez (1), Franco 3 (3). SB_Acuna Jr. (1). CS_Freeman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Teheran); Philadelphia 2 (Nola 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Markakis. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins), (Neshek, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 0-1 5 4 3 3 2 7 88 5.40 Carle 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 25 40.50 Parsons 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Jackson 1 2 4 4 2 0 18 36.00 Fried 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 1-0 6 2 1 1 5 8 99 1.50 Neris 1 2 2 2 0 0 19 18.00 Robertson 1 2 1 1 1 0 24 9.00 Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

WP_Teheran 2.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:04. A_44,469 (43,647).

