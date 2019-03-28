Phillies 10, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Acuna Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|6
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.333
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|10
|7
|10
|6
|9
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|210—
|4
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|100
|203
|40x—10
|7
|0
a-struck out for Nola in the 6th. b-homered for Parsons in the 7th. c-grounded out for Robertson in the 8th. d-struck out for Fried in the 9th.
E_Swanson (1), Jackson (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Swanson (1). HR_Joyce (1), off Neris; McCutchen (1), off Teheran; Franco (1), off Carle; Hoskins (1), off Jackson. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (1), Markakis (1), Joyce 2 (2), McCutchen (1), Hoskins 4 (4), Herrera (1), Hernandez (1), Franco 3 (3). SB_Acuna Jr. (1). CS_Freeman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Teheran); Philadelphia 2 (Nola 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Markakis. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Markakis.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins), (Neshek, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|88
|5.40
|Carle
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|25
|40.50
|Parsons
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Jackson
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|18
|36.00
|Fried
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|99
|1.50
|Neris
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|18.00
|Robertson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|9.00
|Neshek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
WP_Teheran 2.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:04. A_44,469 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.