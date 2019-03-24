Listen Live Sports

Phillies 11, Orioles 4

March 24, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 3 1 0 0 McCtchn lf 4 2 2 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 L.Adams lf 1 0 0 0
R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Sgura ss 3 1 2 0
R.Nunez 1b 4 1 1 1 Rdrguez ss 2 0 0 1
Plmeiro 1b 1 1 1 1 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0
Mntcstl dh 3 0 2 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0
St.Levy ph 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 1b 4 1 2 1
Jackson 2b 3 0 2 1 McBride 1b 1 1 1 0
Nchting lf 1 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 2 3 4
R.Mrtin ss 4 0 0 0 G.Ngepe 3b 1 0 1 0
S.Mller ss 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0
Bostick lf 4 0 1 0 Gsselin 2b 2 0 1 0
C.Perez c 3 1 2 1 Kingery 3b 5 1 2 2
A.Susac c 2 0 0 0 Altherr dh 5 3 3 2
McKenna rf 4 0 1 0 A.Knapp c 3 0 0 0
Brantly c 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 4 11 4 Totals 43 11 18 10
Baltimore 100 011 001—4
Philadelphia 111 214 10x—11

E_Gonzalez (1), Ruiz (1), Jackson (1), Rodriguez (2), Williams (1). 2B_Ruiz (1), Bostick (1), Franco (3), McBride (4), Herrera (2). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Nunez (1), Palmeiro (1), Perez (4), Herrera (2), Altherr (1). SB_Altherr (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Fry L, 1-1 1 2-3 4 2 0 0 2
Gonzalez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3
Ynoa 2 1-3 9 6 6 1 4
Lucas 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Rogers 2 2 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Irvin W, 3-1 4 4 1 1 1 2
Robertson 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Beato H, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Nicasio 1 1 1 1 0 0
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 2
Morgan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Singer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Ynoa (Rodriguez), Lucas (Brantly), Irvin (Mullins), Singer (Bostick).

Umpires_Home, Brian Peterson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Mike Wiseman.

T_3:10. A_8,349

