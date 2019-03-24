Phillies 11, Orioles 4

Baltimore Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 3 1 0 0 McCtchn lf 4 2 2 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 L.Adams lf 1 0 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Sgura ss 3 1 2 0 R.Nunez 1b 4 1 1 1 Rdrguez ss 2 0 0 1 Plmeiro 1b 1 1 1 1 B.Hrper rf 3 0 0 0 Mntcstl dh 3 0 2 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 St.Levy ph 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 1b 4 1 2 1 Jackson 2b 3 0 2 1 McBride 1b 1 1 1 0 Nchting lf 1 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 2 3 4 R.Mrtin ss 4 0 0 0 G.Ngepe 3b 1 0 1 0 S.Mller ss 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 Bostick lf 4 0 1 0 Gsselin 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Perez c 3 1 2 1 Kingery 3b 5 1 2 2 A.Susac c 2 0 0 0 Altherr dh 5 3 3 2 McKenna rf 4 0 1 0 A.Knapp c 3 0 0 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0 Totals 39 4 11 4 Totals 43 11 18 10

Baltimore 100 011 001—4 Philadelphia 111 214 10x—11

E_Gonzalez (1), Ruiz (1), Jackson (1), Rodriguez (2), Williams (1). 2B_Ruiz (1), Bostick (1), Franco (3), McBride (4), Herrera (2). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Nunez (1), Palmeiro (1), Perez (4), Herrera (2), Altherr (1). SB_Altherr (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Fry L, 1-1 1 2-3 4 2 0 0 2 Gonzalez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 Ynoa 2 1-3 9 6 6 1 4 Lucas 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Rogers 2 2 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia Irvin W, 3-1 4 4 1 1 1 2 Robertson 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Beato H, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Nicasio 1 1 1 1 0 0 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 2 Morgan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Singer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Ynoa (Rodriguez), Lucas (Brantly), Irvin (Mullins), Singer (Bostick).

Umpires_Home, Brian Peterson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Mike Wiseman.

T_3:10. A_8,349

