Phillies 11, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McCtchn lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Adams lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rdrguez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Plmeiro 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Wlliams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St.Levy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jackson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|McBride 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Nchting lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|R.Mrtin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Ngepe 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Mller ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bostick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gsselin 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Kingery 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|A.Susac c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|McKenna rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|43
|11
|18
|10
|Baltimore
|100
|011
|001—4
|Philadelphia
|111
|214
|10x—11
E_Gonzalez (1), Ruiz (1), Jackson (1), Rodriguez (2), Williams (1). 2B_Ruiz (1), Bostick (1), Franco (3), McBride (4), Herrera (2). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Nunez (1), Palmeiro (1), Perez (4), Herrera (2), Altherr (1). SB_Altherr (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Fry L, 1-1
|1 2-3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Gonzalez
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ynoa
|2 1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Lucas
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rogers
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Irvin W, 3-1
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Robertson
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Beato H,
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Singer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Ynoa (Rodriguez), Lucas (Brantly), Irvin (Mullins), Singer (Bostick).
Umpires_Home, Brian Peterson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Mike Wiseman.
T_3:10. A_8,349
