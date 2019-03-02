Listen Live Sports

Phillies 11, Rays 3

March 2, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Philadelphia Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 1b 2 0 1 0
Gsselin 2b 1 1 1 1 J.Haley 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Sgura ss 3 0 0 1 To.Pham lf 2 1 0 0
M.Cnelo ss 1 0 0 1 Mstrbni lf 1 0 0 0
M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 3 0 0 0
G.Petit 3b 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0
McCtchn lf 3 1 2 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 1 1
A.Listi lf 2 1 1 0 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0
A.Knapp c 3 2 1 0 Rbrtson dh 3 1 1 0
D.Btera c 1 2 1 2 Bnfacio cf 2 1 2 1
Altherr cf 2 1 1 1 Smlnski cf 1 0 0 0
Rbinson cf 1 1 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 2 0 0 1
Rdrguez dh 2 2 0 0 K.Padlo pr 1 0 0 0
Grullon ph 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 1 0
Plouffe 1b 2 0 1 2 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0
McBride 1b 2 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss 4 0 0 0
L.Adams rf 2 0 0 1
M.Mniak rf 1 0 1 1
Totals 35 11 9 10 Totals 32 3 6 3
Philadelphia 031 001 132—11
Tampa Bay 100 200 000—3

E_Knapp (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (2), Listi (1), Knapp (1), Plouffe (1), Diaz (1), Robertson (2), Perez (1). HR_Butera (2). SB_Bonifacio (1). SF_Canelo (1), Altherr (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 2
Neris H, 2 1 3 2 2 0 1
Dominguez H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Alvarez H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Romero S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 2 3
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L, 0-2 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Moore 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Cloyd 2 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 2 1 1 0 2
Krook 1 1 1 0 0 1
Salinas 1-3 0 3 3 2 0
Moats S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Franco BS, 0-2 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by_Salinas (Robinson).

WP_Krook, Salinas.

PB_Bemboom.

Balk_Eflin.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, John Bacon; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:03. A_3,804

