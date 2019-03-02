Phillies 11, Rays 3

Philadelphia Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 1b 2 0 1 0 Gsselin 2b 1 1 1 1 J.Haley 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Sgura ss 3 0 0 1 To.Pham lf 2 1 0 0 M.Cnelo ss 1 0 0 1 Mstrbni lf 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Petit 3b 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 3 1 2 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 1 1 A.Listi lf 2 1 1 0 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 A.Knapp c 3 2 1 0 Rbrtson dh 3 1 1 0 D.Btera c 1 2 1 2 Bnfacio cf 2 1 2 1 Altherr cf 2 1 1 1 Smlnski cf 1 0 0 0 Rbinson cf 1 1 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 2 0 0 1 Rdrguez dh 2 2 0 0 K.Padlo pr 1 0 0 0 Grullon ph 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Plouffe 1b 2 0 1 2 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 McBride 1b 2 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss 4 0 0 0 L.Adams rf 2 0 0 1 M.Mniak rf 1 0 1 1 Totals 35 11 9 10 Totals 32 3 6 3

Philadelphia 031 001 132—11 Tampa Bay 100 200 000—3

E_Knapp (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (2), Listi (1), Knapp (1), Plouffe (1), Diaz (1), Robertson (2), Perez (1). HR_Butera (2). SB_Bonifacio (1). SF_Canelo (1), Altherr (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eflin W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 1 2 Neris H, 2 1 3 2 2 0 1 Dominguez H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Alvarez H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Romero S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 2 3 Tampa Bay Glasnow L, 0-2 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Moore 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 Cloyd 2 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 2 1 1 0 2 Krook 1 1 1 0 0 1 Salinas 1-3 0 3 3 2 0 Moats S, 2-2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Franco BS, 0-2 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by_Salinas (Robinson).

WP_Krook, Salinas.

PB_Bemboom.

Balk_Eflin.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, John Bacon; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:03. A_3,804

