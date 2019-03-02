Phillies 11, Rays 3

|Philadelphia
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gsselin 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Haley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|To.Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Cnelo ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mstrbni lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Petit 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Listi lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Knapp c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rbrtson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Btera c
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Bnfacio cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Altherr cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Smlnski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rdrguez dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|K.Padlo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grullon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Plouffe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McBride 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|M.Mniak rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|35
|11
|9
|10
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Philadelphia
|031
|001
|132—11
|Tampa Bay
|100
|200
|000—3
E_Knapp (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (2), Listi (1), Knapp (1), Plouffe (1), Diaz (1), Robertson (2), Perez (1). HR_Butera (2). SB_Bonifacio (1). SF_Canelo (1), Altherr (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Eflin W, 1-0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Neris H, 2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Dominguez H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romero S, 1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L, 0-2
|1 1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Moore
|1 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cloyd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Krook
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Salinas
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Moats S, 2-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Franco
|BS, 0-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by_Salinas (Robinson).
WP_Krook, Salinas.
PB_Bemboom.
Balk_Eflin.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, John Bacon; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:03. A_3,804
