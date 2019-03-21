Listen Live Sports

Phillies 13, Blue Jays 6

March 21, 2019 11:23 pm
 
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 2 3 2 2
R.Tllez 1b 2 1 1 2 Rbinson lf 2 0 1 0
Grichuk dh 3 1 1 1 J.Sgura ss 3 0 0 0
Spnbrgr ph 2 0 1 0 G.Ngepe ss 2 1 1 1
Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 3 2 3
Stvnson pr 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 1 1 3
J.Smoak 1b 2 1 1 0 D.Btera c 1 0 0 0
A.Burns 3b 1 0 0 0 Wlliams cf 3 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 2b 2 1 2 2 Rdrguez ph 1 0 0 0
E.Sgard 2b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 4 0 0 0
McKnney rf 4 1 1 1 Kingery 3b 3 2 2 0
Placios cf 4 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 1 0 0 0 A.Rmine 1b 3 2 2 0
L.Maile c 2 0 0 0 McBride 1b 1 0 0 0
F.Glvis ss 1 0 0 0 Vlsquez sp 1 0 0 1
R.Urena ss 2 1 1 0 A.Knapp ph 1 1 1 3
Altherr cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 36 13 12 13
Toronto 102 000 210—6
Philadelphia 230 602 00x—13

DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Philadelphia 1. 2B_Smoak (3), Gurriel Jr. (1), McCutchen (3). HR_Tellez (1), Grichuk (3), Gurriel Jr. (1), McKinney (1), McCutchen (2), Ngoepe (2), Harper 2 (2), Realmuto (4), Knapp (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gaviglio L, 1-1 3 1-3 7 8 8 1 5
Barnes 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Pannone 3 2 2 2 0 3
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Velasquez W, 1-2 3 1-3 5 3 3 3 9
Brown H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Rios 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarez 1 3 2 2 0 1
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 0
Windle 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Dan Merzel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:45. A_8,934

