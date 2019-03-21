Phillies 13, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn lf
|2
|3
|2
|2
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Rbinson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Sgura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spnbrgr ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Ngepe ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Stvnson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|J.Smoak 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Btera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Burns 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kingery 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Placios cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rmine 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|L.Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McBride 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez sp
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R.Urena ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|Altherr cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|36
|13
|12
|13
|Toronto
|102
|000
|210—6
|Philadelphia
|230
|602
|00x—13
DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Philadelphia 1. 2B_Smoak (3), Gurriel Jr. (1), McCutchen (3). HR_Tellez (1), Grichuk (3), Gurriel Jr. (1), McKinney (1), McCutchen (2), Ngoepe (2), Harper 2 (2), Realmuto (4), Knapp (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Gaviglio L, 1-1
|3 1-3
|7
|8
|8
|1
|5
|Barnes
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Pannone
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez W, 1-2
|3 1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|9
|Brown H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rios
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Windle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Dan Merzel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:45. A_8,934
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.