Phillies 3, Blue Jays 2

March 15, 2019 3:46 pm
 
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 3 0 1 0
A.Alfrd lf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 1 0 0 0
K.Pllar cf 3 1 2 1 J.Sgura ss 3 0 1 1
R.Urena 3b 1 0 0 0 Gsselin ss 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 4 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 Rbinson pr 1 1 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Bggio ph 2 0 0 0 Plouffe 1b 1 0 0 0
B.Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 Wlliams dh 4 1 2 1
Placios pr 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0
Morales dh 2 0 1 0 Walding 3b 1 0 1 0
McKnney ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr cf 3 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0 Haseley cf 0 0 0 0
F.Glvis ss 2 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0
E.Sgard ss 1 0 0 0 G.Ngepe 2b 0 0 0 1
L.Maile c 3 0 0 0 D.Btera c 1 1 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 5 3
Toronto 001 001 000—2
Philadelphia 001 000 002—3

E_Sogard (1), Segura (1), Hoskins (3). DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Drury (1), Williams (3). HR_Pillar (1), Galvis (1). CS_Williams (1), Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Borucki 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 5
Thornton BS, 0-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Norris H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tepera H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Axford L, 0-0 BS, 0-0 1-3 2 2 1 2 0
Philadelphia
Pivetta BS, 0-2 5 3 1 1 0 2
Robertson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Alvarez BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neris W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Thornton (Harper), Pivetta (Morales).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:35. A_10,289

