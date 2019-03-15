Phillies 3, Blue Jays 2

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 McCtchn lf 3 0 1 0 A.Alfrd lf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 3 1 2 1 J.Sgura ss 3 0 1 1 R.Urena 3b 1 0 0 0 Gsselin ss 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 4 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 Rbinson pr 1 1 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio ph 2 0 0 0 Plouffe 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 Wlliams dh 4 1 2 1 Placios pr 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 Morales dh 2 0 1 0 Walding 3b 1 0 1 0 McKnney ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr cf 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0 Haseley cf 0 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Sgard ss 1 0 0 0 G.Ngepe 2b 0 0 0 1 L.Maile c 3 0 0 0 D.Btera c 1 1 0 0 Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 5 3

Toronto 001 001 000—2 Philadelphia 001 000 002—3

E_Sogard (1), Segura (1), Hoskins (3). DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Drury (1), Williams (3). HR_Pillar (1), Galvis (1). CS_Williams (1), Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Borucki 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 5 Thornton BS, 0-4 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Norris H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tepera H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Axford L, 0-0 BS, 0-0 1-3 2 2 1 2 0 Philadelphia Pivetta BS, 0-2 5 3 1 1 0 2 Robertson 1 2 1 1 0 1 Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarez BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neris W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Thornton (Harper), Pivetta (Morales).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:35. A_10,289

