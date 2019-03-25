Phillies 3, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 2 0 0 0 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 2 0 0 0 To.Pham lf 4 0 1 0 J.Sgura ss 2 0 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Rmine ss 2 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 1 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 L.Adams rf 2 0 0 0 Br.Lowe dh 2 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 B.McKay ph 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 3 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0 McBride c 1 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 1 0 Altherr cf 1 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 2 1 1 2 M.Matos pr 1 1 1 1 Jo.Lowe cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 1 1 1 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0 Gsselin 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 1 1 2 Kingery 3b 0 0 0 0 Arrieta sp 2 0 0 0 G.Ngepe ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 29 3 6 3

Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2 Philadelphia 020 000 001—3

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Meadows (1), Harper (1), Hernandez (2). HR_Kiermaier (1), Matos (1), Franco (2). SB_Wendle (1), Brujan (1). CS_Rodriguez (2), Matos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Font 2 2 2 2 1 2 Castillo 1 1 0 0 1 2 Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gardeck 1 1 0 0 1 0 Drake 1 0 0 0 1 1 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1 Disla L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia Arrieta 6 6 2 2 0 8 Neshek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Dominguez W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

PB_Realmuto.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:38. A_7,886

