The Associated Press
 
Phillies 3, Rays 2

March 25, 2019 4:23 pm
 
Tampa Bay Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 2 0 0 0
M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 2 0 0 0
To.Pham lf 4 0 1 0 J.Sgura ss 2 0 1 0
Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Rmine ss 2 0 0 0
D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 1 0 1 0
Ya.Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 L.Adams rf 2 0 0 0
Br.Lowe dh 2 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
B.McKay ph 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 3 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0
Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0 McBride c 1 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0
V.Brjan 2b 1 0 1 0 Altherr cf 1 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 2 1 1 2 M.Matos pr 1 1 1 1
Jo.Lowe cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 1 1 1 0
M.Znino c 2 0 0 0 Gsselin 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Perez c 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 1 1 2
Kingery 3b 0 0 0 0
Arrieta sp 2 0 0 0
G.Ngepe ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 29 3 6 3
Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2
Philadelphia 020 000 001—3

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Meadows (1), Harper (1), Hernandez (2). HR_Kiermaier (1), Matos (1), Franco (2). SB_Wendle (1), Brujan (1). CS_Rodriguez (2), Matos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Font 2 2 2 2 1 2
Castillo 1 1 0 0 1 2
Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gardeck 1 1 0 0 1 0
Drake 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1
Disla L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Arrieta 6 6 2 2 0 8
Neshek 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Dominguez W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

PB_Realmuto.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:38. A_7,886

