Phillies 3, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Sgura ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rmine ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.McKay ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luc.Fox ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McBride c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Altherr cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|M.Matos pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Lowe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Kingery 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Ngepe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|000—2
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|001—3
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Meadows (1), Harper (1), Hernandez (2). HR_Kiermaier (1), Matos (1), Franco (2). SB_Wendle (1), Brujan (1). CS_Rodriguez (2), Matos (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Font
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gardeck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Disla L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Neshek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dominguez W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Realmuto.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:38. A_7,886
