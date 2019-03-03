Phillies 3, Twins 3

|Philadelphia
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Walding 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cesar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Petit 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Kmmer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Czens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Schiner lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kranson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Verling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clstino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lu.Duda dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gsselin 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rrtvedt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rmine ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|B.Bxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Cstro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Telis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|001—3
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|000—3
E_Kemmer (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Robinson (1), Duda (2), Rortvedt (1). HR_Romine (1), Schoop (1). SB_Maggi (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Morgan H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arano
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|McGarry
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brown
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Berrios
|2 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Dean
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Guilmet H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Eades H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harper
|BS, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Arano (Buxton), Brown (Arraez).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:50. A_8,753
