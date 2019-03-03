Listen Live Sports

Phillies 3, Twins 3

March 3, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Philadelphia Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 2 1
Walding 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 1 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 Polanco ss 2 0 0 0
Brantly c 1 0 0 0 R.Cesar 3b 1 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Mniak rf 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi ss 1 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
G.Petit 3b 1 1 0 0 J.Kmmer rf 1 0 0 0
D.Czens lf 3 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 1 0 0
Schiner lf 1 0 1 1 Kranson 1b 1 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 1 1 2
Verling cf 1 0 0 0 Clstino cf 1 0 0 0
Rbinson dh 3 0 2 0 Lu.Duda dh 3 1 2 0
Gsselin 2b 3 1 1 0 Rrtvedt ph 1 0 1 0
A.Rmine ss 3 1 1 2 B.Bxton cf 1 0 0 0
L.Arrez 2b 0 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 2 0 0 0
T.Telis c 2 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 3 7 3
Philadelphia 002 000 001—3
Minnesota 000 030 000—3

E_Kemmer (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Robinson (1), Duda (2), Rortvedt (1). HR_Romine (1), Schoop (1). SB_Maggi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta 3 0 0 0 0 4
Morgan H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Arano BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
McGarry 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bleich 1 1 0 0 1 1
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brown 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Berrios 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Dean BS, 0-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 3 2 0 0 0 4
Guilmet H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Eades H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Harper BS, 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_by_Arano (Buxton), Brown (Arraez).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:50. A_8,753

