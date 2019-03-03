Phillies 3, Twins 3

Philadelphia Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 2 1 Walding 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0 R.Cesar 3b 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Mniak rf 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi ss 1 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 G.Petit 3b 1 1 0 0 J.Kmmer rf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 3 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 1 0 0 Schiner lf 1 0 1 1 Kranson 1b 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 1 1 2 Verling cf 1 0 0 0 Clstino cf 1 0 0 0 Rbinson dh 3 0 2 0 Lu.Duda dh 3 1 2 0 Gsselin 2b 3 1 1 0 Rrtvedt ph 1 0 1 0 A.Rmine ss 3 1 1 2 B.Bxton cf 1 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 0 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 2 0 0 0 T.Telis c 2 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 3 7 3

Philadelphia 002 000 001—3 Minnesota 000 030 000—3

E_Kemmer (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 6. 2B_Robinson (1), Duda (2), Rortvedt (1). HR_Romine (1), Schoop (1). SB_Maggi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Arrieta 3 0 0 0 0 4 Morgan H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Arano BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 McGarry 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bleich 1 1 0 0 1 1 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brown 1 1 0 0 0 0 Minnesota Berrios 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 Dean BS, 0-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Perez 3 2 0 0 0 4 Guilmet H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Eades H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Harper BS, 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_by_Arano (Buxton), Brown (Arraez).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brennan Miller.

Advertisement

T_2:50. A_8,753

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.