Phillies 5, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.600
|Acuna Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Wright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Camargo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|0
|6
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.182
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Hoskins 1b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.333
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.444
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|9
|8
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|020
|20x—5
|5
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 7th. c-lined out for Jackson in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Harper (1). HR_McCutchen (2), off Wright; Harper (2), off Carle. RBIs_McCutchen (2), Harper (2), Hoskins (5), Realmuto (4), Franco (7). SB_Albies (1). CS_Inciarte (1), Albies (1). SF_Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Markakis, Albies); Philadelphia 5 (Segura, Herrera 3, Knapp). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Markakis. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Hernandez).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|4
|85
|6.23
|Fried
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|0.00
|Carle
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|27.00
|Jackson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|12.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|104
|1.50
|Morgan, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Neshek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
Carle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fried 2-2, Jackson 1-1. HBP_Arrieta (Swanson), Wright (Segura), Carle (Hoskins). WP_Wright. PB_Realmuto (1).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:17. A_41,410 (43,647).
