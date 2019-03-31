Listen Live Sports

Phillies 5, Braves 1

March 31, 2019 10:39 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .091
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .091
Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .600
Acuna Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Wright p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Camargo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 1 4 0 6 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 3 2 1 1 2 2 .182
Segura ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Harper rf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .333
Hoskins 1b 0 1 0 1 3 0 .333
Realmuto c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .333
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .444
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 5 5 5 9 8
Atlanta 001 000 000—1 4 0
Philadelphia 001 020 20x—5 5 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 7th. c-lined out for Jackson in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Harper (1). HR_McCutchen (2), off Wright; Harper (2), off Carle. RBIs_McCutchen (2), Harper (2), Hoskins (5), Realmuto (4), Franco (7). SB_Albies (1). CS_Inciarte (1), Albies (1). SF_Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Inciarte 2, Markakis, Albies); Philadelphia 5 (Segura, Herrera 3, Knapp). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Markakis. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Hernandez).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, L, 0-1 4 1-3 2 3 3 5 4 85 6.23
Fried 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 25 0.00
Carle 1 1 2 2 2 0 20 27.00
Jackson 2 2 0 0 0 4 26 12.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 1-0 6 3 1 1 6 6 104 1.50
Morgan, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00

Carle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fried 2-2, Jackson 1-1. HBP_Arrieta (Swanson), Wright (Segura), Carle (Hoskins). WP_Wright. PB_Realmuto (1).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:17. A_41,410 (43,647).

