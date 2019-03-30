Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 8, Braves 6

March 30, 2019 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 4 2 1 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 1
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 2 3
Freeman 1b 5 0 4 2 O.Hrrra cf 2 1 0 0
Acn Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 2 2 1
Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 2 3
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 1 2 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 3 2 1 2 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
B.Wlson p 2 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
Clbrson 3b 1 1 1 2 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 31 8 9 8
Atlanta 120 010 002—6
Philadelphia 010 320 11x—8

DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (2), Segura (1), Hoskins (1). 3B_Inciarte (1), C.Hernandez (1). HR_D.Swanson (1), Culberson (1), B.Harper (1), Realmuto (1), Franco (2). SB_Inciarte (1), C.Hernandez (1). CS_Realmuto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wilson 3 1-3 5 4 4 4 3
Parsons L,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Biddle 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tomlin 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Philadelphia
Pivetta 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4
Morgan W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Nicasio H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Alvarez H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dominguez H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Robertson 1 2 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:27. A_44,597 (43,647).

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.