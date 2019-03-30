Phillies 8, Braves 6

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 4 2 1 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 1 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 2 3 Freeman 1b 5 0 4 2 O.Hrrra cf 2 1 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 2 2 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 2 3 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 1 2 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 3 2 1 2 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 B.Wlson p 2 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Dmingez p 0 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0 Clbrson 3b 1 1 1 2 Dav.Rbr p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 31 8 9 8

Atlanta 120 010 002—6 Philadelphia 010 320 11x—8

DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (2), Segura (1), Hoskins (1). 3B_Inciarte (1), C.Hernandez (1). HR_D.Swanson (1), Culberson (1), B.Harper (1), Realmuto (1), Franco (2). SB_Inciarte (1), C.Hernandez (1). CS_Realmuto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Wilson 3 1-3 5 4 4 4 3 Parsons L,0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Biddle 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tomlin 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia Pivetta 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 Morgan W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Nicasio H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Alvarez H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Neshek H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dominguez H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Robertson 1 2 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:27. A_44,597 (43,647).

