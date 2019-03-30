Listen Live Sports

Phillies 8, Braves 6

March 30, 2019 7:47 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .125
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Freeman 1b 5 0 4 2 0 1 .625
Acuna Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Flowers c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .667
Swanson ss 3 2 1 2 1 1 .333
Wilson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Culberson 3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Totals 36 6 10 6 4 9
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .375
Harper rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .167
Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .333
Realmuto c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .286
Herrera cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .167
Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .429
Franco 3b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .500
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 8 9 8 5 9
Atlanta 120 010 002—6 10 0
Philadelphia 010 320 11x—8 9 0

a-flied out for Venters in the 6th. b-struck out for Nicasio in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Dominguez in the 8th. d-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (2), Segura (1), Hoskins (1). 3B_Inciarte (1), Hernandez (1). HR_Swanson (1), off Pivetta; Culberson (1), off Robertson; Franco (2), off Wilson; Realmuto (1), off Parsons; Harper (1), off Biddle. RBIs_Freeman 2 (2), Swanson 2 (2), Culberson 2 (2), Harper (1), Realmuto 3 (3), Hernandez (2), Franco 3 (6). SB_Inciarte (1), Hernandez (1). CS_Realmuto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr. 2, Wilson, Camargo); Philadelphia 1 (Pivetta). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

FIDP_Harper. GIDP_Acuna Jr..

DP_Atlanta 1 (Acuna Jr., Donaldson); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson 3 1-3 5 4 4 4 3 73 10.80
Parsons, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 24 10.80
Venters 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Biddle 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 27 5.40
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Tomlin 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 27.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 4 76 7.71
Morgan, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Nicasio, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Alvarez, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Neshek, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Dominguez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00
Robertson 1 2 2 2 1 1 28 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:27. A_44,597 (43,647).

