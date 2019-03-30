Phillies 8, Braves 6

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.625
|Acuna Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.667
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Wilson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Culberson 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.375
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.286
|Herrera cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.500
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|5
|9
|Atlanta
|120
|010
|002—6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|320
|11x—8
|9
|0
a-flied out for Venters in the 6th. b-struck out for Nicasio in the 6th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Dominguez in the 8th. d-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Freeman 2 (2), Segura (1), Hoskins (1). 3B_Inciarte (1), Hernandez (1). HR_Swanson (1), off Pivetta; Culberson (1), off Robertson; Franco (2), off Wilson; Realmuto (1), off Parsons; Harper (1), off Biddle. RBIs_Freeman 2 (2), Swanson 2 (2), Culberson 2 (2), Harper (1), Realmuto 3 (3), Hernandez (2), Franco 3 (6). SB_Inciarte (1), Hernandez (1). CS_Realmuto (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna Jr. 2, Wilson, Camargo); Philadelphia 1 (Pivetta). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
FIDP_Harper. GIDP_Acuna Jr..
DP_Atlanta 1 (Acuna Jr., Donaldson); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Franco, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|73
|10.80
|Parsons, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|10.80
|Venters
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Biddle
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|5.40
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Tomlin
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|27.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|76
|7.71
|Morgan, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Nicasio, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Alvarez, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Neshek, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Dominguez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:27. A_44,597 (43,647).
