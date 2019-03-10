Phillies 8, Orioles 5

|Philadelphia
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Knapp dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J.Vllar 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Altherr cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rnhimer pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wlkrson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Czens lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McBride 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rdrguez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ystzmsk pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gsselin 2b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Brugman pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rmine ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Gzman ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Plouffe rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|S.Mller 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Btera c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Crvenka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|4
|Philadelphia
|010
|400
|030—8
|Baltimore
|101
|102
|000—5
E_Guzman (1), Reinheimer (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Rodriguez (1), Gosselin (3), Guzman (1), Stewart (5), Rickard (3), Escobar (2). HR_Gosselin (1), Plouffe (2). SB_Robinson (1), Villar (3), Reinheimer (2). SF_Diaz (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Garcia H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta W, 1-0 BS, 0-1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Pazos S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Rogers
|3 2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Chleborad
|BS, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Araujo L, 1-1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Kline S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Nola (Ruiz).
WP_Nola.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, D;J; Reyburn.
T_2:48. A_7,640
