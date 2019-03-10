Phillies 8, Orioles 5

Philadelphia Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Knapp dh 5 1 3 1 J.Vllar 2b 3 2 2 0 Altherr cf 2 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0 Rbinson cf 2 0 1 0 Wlkrson 1b 4 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 3 0 2 2 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 2 0 0 0 Mntcstl 3b 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 4 1 2 1 McBride 1b 2 0 0 0 Rickard rf 3 1 2 1 Rdrguez 3b 3 0 1 0 Ystzmsk pr 1 1 0 0 L.Adams rf 2 0 0 0 Au.Hays cf 3 0 1 0 Gsselin 2b 5 3 3 1 Brugman pr 1 0 0 0 A.Rmine ss 3 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz dh 3 0 0 1 J.Gzman ss 2 1 1 1 Escobar ss 3 0 1 1 Plouffe rf 3 2 1 2 S.Mller 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Btera c 4 1 1 1 J.Sucre c 2 0 0 0 Crvenka c 2 0 0 0 Totals 41 8 13 8 Totals 34 5 8 4

Philadelphia 010 400 030—8 Baltimore 101 102 000—5

E_Guzman (1), Reinheimer (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 4. 2B_Rodriguez (1), Gosselin (3), Guzman (1), Stewart (5), Rickard (3), Escobar (2). HR_Gosselin (1), Plouffe (2). SB_Robinson (1), Villar (3), Reinheimer (2). SF_Diaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Nola 3 4 3 3 0 6 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pivetta W, 1-0 4 3 2 2 0 4 Pazos S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Rogers 3 2-3 5 2 2 0 4 Chleborad 1-3 3 3 3 2 0 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 2 Fry 2 0 0 0 0 1 Araujo L, 1-1 1 4 3 3 0 1 Kline S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Nola (Ruiz).

WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

T_2:48. A_7,640

