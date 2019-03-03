Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pickett scores 27 to lead Siena past Niagara 72-65 in OT

March 3, 2019 5:37 pm
 
NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett had 27 points as Siena defeated Niagara 72-65 in overtime on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

Evan Fisher had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Siena (16-15, 11-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kevin Degnan added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kadeem Smithen had eight rebounds and three blocks for the visitors.

Niagara’s Marvin Prochet hit a long 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied at 56 but Fisher opened overtime with a basket, Degan added a 3-pointer and the Saints led the rest of the extra period.

Prochet had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (13-18, 6-12). Chris Barton added 16 points. Greg King had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles this season. Siena defeated Niagara 66-57 on Jan. 17. The Saints and the Purple Eagles next take the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

