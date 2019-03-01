Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Pineiro carries San Diego over San Francisco 91-90 in OT

March 1, 2019 1:50 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro scored nine of his 28 points in overtime and San Diego edged past San Francisco 91-90 on Thursday night. Isaiah Wright added 24 points for the Toreros.

Olin Carter III had 16 points for San Diego (18-12, 7-8 West Coast Conference). He forced overtime by banking in a long 3-pointer just before the regulation buzzer.

Charles Minlend tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Dons (21-8, 9-6). Frankie Ferrari added 18 points. Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points.

The Toreros improve to 2-0 against the Dons this season. San Diego defeated San Francisco 67-63 on Jan. 26. San Diego finishes out the regular season against Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. San Francisco finishes out the regular season against Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

