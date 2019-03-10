Pineiro scores 27, San Diego beats BYU 80-57 in WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro had 27 points and 12 rebounds as San Diego rolled past Brigham Young 80-57 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Pineiro converted all 10 of his free throws.

Finn Sullivan had 17 points for San Diego (21-13). Isaiah Wright added 15 points.

San Diego dominated the first half and led 46-19 at the break. The Cougars’ 19 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Advertisement

Yoeli Childs had 14 points for the Cougars (19-13). Connor Harding added 12 points. TJ Haws had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.