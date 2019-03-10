Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pineiro scores 27, San Diego beats BYU 80-57 in WCC tourney

March 10, 2019 4:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro had 27 points and 12 rebounds as San Diego rolled past Brigham Young 80-57 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Pineiro converted all 10 of his free throws.

Finn Sullivan had 17 points for San Diego (21-13). Isaiah Wright added 15 points.

San Diego dominated the first half and led 46-19 at the break. The Cougars’ 19 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Advertisement

Yoeli Childs had 14 points for the Cougars (19-13). Connor Harding added 12 points. TJ Haws had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.