Pirates 4, Rays 2

Pittsburgh Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi P.Reyes ss 4 0 1 1 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0 J.Shuck cf 5 0 2 2 Whitley rf 2 0 1 1 C.Moran 1b 4 0 1 0 To.Pham lf 2 1 0 0 J.Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 Smlnski lf 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Kvlehan 3b 3 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 K.Nwman 2b 4 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 0 Stllngs c 2 2 1 1 Placios 3b 1 0 1 0 A.Reyes lf 3 1 2 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 1 Tnrwicz 1b 1 0 1 0 A.Grcia dh 3 0 0 0 J.Coats ph 1 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio cf 1 1 1 0 M.Znino c 1 0 0 0 M.James c 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 35 2 8 2

Pittsburgh 000 002 101—4 Tampa Bay 000 001 001—2

E_Choi (1), Palacios (1). 2B_Whitley (1), Lowe (7). SB_Reyes (2), Shuck (2), Kivlehan (2), Adames (2). CS_Newman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Kingham W, 2-2 5 2 0 0 2 5 Crick H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Lyons H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Rodriguez H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 1 Barrett S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 Tampa Bay Morton L, 1-1 5 2 2 2 2 4 Sadler 2 3 1 1 1 0 Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 2 Font 1 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Kingham, Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:50. A_4,199

