Pirates 4, Rays 2

March 18, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Pittsburgh Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Reyes ss 4 0 1 1 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0
J.Shuck cf 5 0 2 2 Whitley rf 2 0 1 1
C.Moran 1b 4 0 1 0 To.Pham lf 2 1 0 0
J.Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 Smlnski lf 2 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0
Kvlehan 3b 3 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0
K.Nwman 2b 4 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 0
Stllngs c 2 2 1 1 Placios 3b 1 0 1 0
A.Reyes lf 3 1 2 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 1 1
Tnrwicz 1b 1 0 1 0
A.Grcia dh 3 0 0 0
J.Coats ph 1 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 4 0 1 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0
Bnfacio cf 1 1 1 0
M.Znino c 1 0 0 0
M.James c 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 35 2 8 2
Pittsburgh 000 002 101—4
Tampa Bay 000 001 001—2

E_Choi (1), Palacios (1). 2B_Whitley (1), Lowe (7). SB_Reyes (2), Shuck (2), Kivlehan (2), Adames (2). CS_Newman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kingham W, 2-2 5 2 0 0 2 5
Crick H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Lyons H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rodriguez H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 1
Barrett S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2
Tampa Bay
Morton L, 1-1 5 2 2 2 2 4
Sadler 2 3 1 1 1 0
Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 2
Font 1 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Kingham, Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:50. A_4,199

