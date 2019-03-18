Pirates 4, Rays 2

|Pittsburgh
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|P.Reyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Shuck cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Whitley rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|To.Pham lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Osuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kvlehan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Nwman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Placios 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Reyes lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Tnrwicz 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Grcia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Coats ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Admes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Bnfacio cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Znino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.James c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|101—4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|001—2
E_Choi (1), Palacios (1). 2B_Whitley (1), Lowe (7). SB_Reyes (2), Shuck (2), Kivlehan (2), Adames (2). CS_Newman (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham W, 2-2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Crick H, 2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lyons H, 3
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodriguez H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barrett S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Morton L, 1-1
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sadler
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Font
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Kingham, Kolarek.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Will Little; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:50. A_4,199
