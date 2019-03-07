Pirates 5, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Vllar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rnhimer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alemais 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bostick lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Mrtin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dckrson dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Sntnder rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Delay pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Hays cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stewart dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pabst pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cabrera lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Amral lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wlkrson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chsnhll rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kvlehan rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A.Susac c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|010—4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|201—5
E_Gonzalez (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Bostick 2 (2), Dickerson (2), Cabrera (2). HR_Wilkerson (1), Frazier (1), Kivlehan (2), Gonzalez (1), Tucker 2 (2). SB_Perez (1). CS_Rickard (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wright Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Osich
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|BS, 0-1
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Castro
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kline S, 3-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Lyles
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hartlieb
|BS, 0-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Liriano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Burdi
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Waddell W, 1-0 BS, 0-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Wright Jr. (Frazier).
WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:45. A_5,142
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.