Pirates 5, Orioles 4

Baltimore Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 1 1 1 Rnhimer 2b 2 0 0 0 Alemais 2b 1 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Bostick lf 2 1 2 0 J.Mrtin cf 1 0 0 0 Rickard rf 3 0 1 0 Dckrson dh 3 0 2 0 Sntnder rf 2 0 1 1 J.Delay pr 1 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 1 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Mntcstl 3b 0 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 0 1 0 Au.Hays cf 4 0 0 0 Crvelli c 2 0 1 0 Stewart dh 4 0 0 0 A.Pabst pr 2 0 0 0 Escobar ss 3 0 1 1 Cabrera lf 2 0 1 0 Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 D.Amral lf 2 0 1 0 Wlkrson 1b 3 1 1 1 Chsnhll rf 2 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 1 0 Kvlehan rf 2 1 1 1 C.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez ss 2 1 1 1 A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 2 2 2 2 K.Hayes 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 34 5 11 5

Baltimore 011 010 010—4 Pittsburgh 000 020 201—5

E_Gonzalez (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Bostick 2 (2), Dickerson (2), Cabrera (2). HR_Wilkerson (1), Frazier (1), Kivlehan (2), Gonzalez (1), Tucker 2 (2). SB_Perez (1). CS_Rickard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Wright Jr. 3 1 0 0 0 3 Osich 1 2 0 0 0 0 Ramirez BS, 0-1 3 5 4 4 0 6 Castro 1 2 0 0 0 3 Kline S, 3-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 Pittsburgh Lyles 4 3 2 1 1 3 Hartlieb BS, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 3 Liriano 2 0 0 0 1 2 Burdi BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 3 Waddell W, 1-0 BS, 0-3 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Wright Jr. (Frazier).

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:45. A_5,142

