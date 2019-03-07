Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 5, Orioles 4

March 7, 2019 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Vllar 2b 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 1 1 1
Rnhimer 2b 2 0 0 0 Alemais 2b 1 0 0 0
Yng Jr. lf 3 1 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 0 0
Bostick lf 2 1 2 0 J.Mrtin cf 1 0 0 0
Rickard rf 3 0 1 0 Dckrson dh 3 0 2 0
Sntnder rf 2 0 1 1 J.Delay pr 1 0 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 1 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Mntcstl 3b 0 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 0 1 0
Au.Hays cf 4 0 0 0 Crvelli c 2 0 1 0
Stewart dh 4 0 0 0 A.Pabst pr 2 0 0 0
Escobar ss 3 0 1 1 Cabrera lf 2 0 1 0
Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 D.Amral lf 2 0 1 0
Wlkrson 1b 3 1 1 1 Chsnhll rf 2 0 0 0
Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 1 0 Kvlehan rf 2 1 1 1
C.Perez c 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez ss 2 1 1 1
A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 2 2 2 2
K.Hayes 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 34 5 11 5
Baltimore 011 010 010—4
Pittsburgh 000 020 201—5

E_Gonzalez (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Bostick 2 (2), Dickerson (2), Cabrera (2). HR_Wilkerson (1), Frazier (1), Kivlehan (2), Gonzalez (1), Tucker 2 (2). SB_Perez (1). CS_Rickard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wright Jr. 3 1 0 0 0 3
Osich 1 2 0 0 0 0
Ramirez BS, 0-1 3 5 4 4 0 6
Castro 1 2 0 0 0 3
Kline S, 3-3 0 1 1 1 0 0
Pittsburgh
Lyles 4 3 2 1 1 3
Hartlieb BS, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 3
Liriano 2 0 0 0 1 2
Burdi BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 3
Waddell W, 1-0 BS, 0-3 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Wright Jr. (Frazier).

WP_Lyles.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:45. A_5,142

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.