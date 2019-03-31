Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 5, Reds 0

March 31, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .222
Marte cf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .125
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .250
Cervelli c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Cabrera rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Musgrove p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Moran ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .125
Williams p 2 0 1 2 1 1 .500
Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 36 5 10 5 7 5
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
d-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Peraza 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .600
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dietrich ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 30 0 4 0 2 9
Pittsburgh 111 000 020—5 10 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 4

a-out on fielder’s choice for Peralta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Stephenson in the 8th. c-singled for Musgrove in the 9th. d-struck out for Schebler in the 9th.

E_Schebler (1), Suarez (1), Gray (1), Stephenson (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Marte (1), Kang (1), Votto (2). RBIs_Marte (1), Dickerson (2), Bell (1), Williams 2 (2). SB_Marte (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier 2, Cervelli, Kang, Williams 2); Cincinnati 2 (Puig, Kemp). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Dickerson, Puig. GIDP_Dickerson, Gonzalez, Suarez.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzalez, Frazier, Bell); Cincinnati 2 (Gray, Barnhart, Votto), (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 1 6 80 0.00
Musgrove, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 30 0.00
Vazquez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00
Kela 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 3 2 4 0 72 6.75
Lorenzen 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 41 0.00
Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 0.00
Stephenson 2 2 2 1 0 3 28 4.50
Hughes 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Kela 2-0, Lorenzen 3-0. HBP_Gray (Cervelli).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:15. A_18,737 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.