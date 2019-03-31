Pirates 5, Reds 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Marte cf 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .125 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Cervelli c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Kang 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Cabrera rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Musgrove p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Moran ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gonzalez ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .125 Williams p 2 0 1 2 1 1 .500 Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 36 5 10 5 7 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 d-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Peraza 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .600 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gray p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lorenzen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Dietrich ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 30 0 4 0 2 9

Pittsburgh 111 000 020—5 10 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 4

a-out on fielder’s choice for Peralta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Stephenson in the 8th. c-singled for Musgrove in the 9th. d-struck out for Schebler in the 9th.

E_Schebler (1), Suarez (1), Gray (1), Stephenson (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Marte (1), Kang (1), Votto (2). RBIs_Marte (1), Dickerson (2), Bell (1), Williams 2 (2). SB_Marte (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier 2, Cervelli, Kang, Williams 2); Cincinnati 2 (Puig, Kemp). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Dickerson, Puig. GIDP_Dickerson, Gonzalez, Suarez.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzalez, Frazier, Bell); Cincinnati 2 (Gray, Barnhart, Votto), (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 1 6 80 0.00 Musgrove, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 30 0.00 Vazquez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00 Kela 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 3 2 4 0 72 6.75 Lorenzen 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 41 0.00 Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 0.00 Stephenson 2 2 2 1 0 3 28 4.50 Hughes 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Kela 2-0, Lorenzen 3-0. HBP_Gray (Cervelli).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_3:15. A_18,737 (42,319).

