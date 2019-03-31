Pirates 5, Reds 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.125
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Cervelli c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Musgrove p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Moran ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Williams p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|7
|5
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|d-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Peraza 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dietrich ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|9
|Pittsburgh
|111
|000
|020—5
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|4
a-out on fielder’s choice for Peralta in the 6th. b-grounded out for Stephenson in the 8th. c-singled for Musgrove in the 9th. d-struck out for Schebler in the 9th.
E_Schebler (1), Suarez (1), Gray (1), Stephenson (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Marte (1), Kang (1), Votto (2). RBIs_Marte (1), Dickerson (2), Bell (1), Williams 2 (2). SB_Marte (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier 2, Cervelli, Kang, Williams 2); Cincinnati 2 (Puig, Kemp). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Dickerson, Puig. GIDP_Dickerson, Gonzalez, Suarez.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzalez, Frazier, Bell); Cincinnati 2 (Gray, Barnhart, Votto), (Peraza, Dietrich, Votto).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|80
|0.00
|Musgrove, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|0.00
|Vazquez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Kela
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|4
|0
|72
|6.75
|Lorenzen
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|0.00
|Stephenson
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|28
|4.50
|Hughes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Kela 2-0, Lorenzen 3-0. HBP_Gray (Cervelli).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:15. A_18,737 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.