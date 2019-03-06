Listen Live Sports

Pirates 6, Red Sox 1

March 6, 2019 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Pittsburgh Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Reyes cf 3 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 0
Rynolds ph 1 1 1 0 Rusconi lf 1 0 0 0
Ju.Kang 3b 2 1 0 0 M.Betts rf 2 0 1 0
K.Hayes ph 3 0 1 1 Tzu.Lin ss 2 0 0 0
C.Moran dh 2 2 2 1 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Pabst ph 1 1 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Osuna 1b 3 0 2 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0
W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 1 Centeno c 2 0 0 0
J.Shuck rf 2 0 2 0 Mreland dh 1 0 0 0
Knneman rf 1 0 0 0 Aus.Rei pr 2 0 0 0
K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 1 S.Parce 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Tcker ss 2 0 1 0 Ockimey 1b 1 0 0 0
K.Krmer 2b 3 0 1 1 Brd Jr. cf 1 1 0 0
A.Reyes 2b 2 0 1 1 Matheny cf 1 0 0 0
J.Mrtin lf 3 0 1 0 E.Nunez 2b 1 0 0 0
Jackson pr 2 0 0 0 J.Duran rf 1 0 0 0
S.Baron c 4 0 1 0 Sa.Leon c 2 0 1 1
C.Klley pr 0 1 0 0 J.Rvera pr 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 14 6 Totals 29 1 3 1
Pittsburgh 201 000 120—6
Boston 000 010 000—1

E_Tucker (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Boston 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 14, Boston 4. 2B_Hayes (4). 3B_Martin (1). SB_Reyes (1), Kang (1), Shuck (1). SF_Craig (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kingham W, 1-1 4 2 0 0 0 3
Crick H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
DuRapau H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lyons H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neverauskas 1 0 0 0 0 2
Liranzo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Smith L, 0-1 2 4 2 2 1 3
Thornburg 1 2 1 1 2 0
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Weber 2 3 0 0 1 2
Ellington S, 4-4 1 2 1 1 1 1
Runzler 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Lau 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Crick (Moreland).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:03. A_10,126

