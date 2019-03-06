Pirates 6, Red Sox 1

|Pittsburgh
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|P.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rynolds ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rusconi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Kang 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Betts rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Hayes ph
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tzu.Lin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pabst ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Shuck rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Mreland dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knneman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aus.Rei pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|S.Parce 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ockimey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Brd Jr. cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Matheny cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Duran rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Baron c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Klley pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Rvera pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|14
|6
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Pittsburgh
|201
|000
|120—6
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
E_Tucker (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Boston 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 14, Boston 4. 2B_Hayes (4). 3B_Martin (1). SB_Reyes (1), Kang (1), Shuck (1). SF_Craig (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Kingham W, 1-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Crick H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|DuRapau H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neverauskas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liranzo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Smith L, 0-1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weber
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ellington S, 4-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runzler
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lau
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by_Crick (Moreland).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:03. A_10,126
