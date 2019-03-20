Pirates 6, Twins 5

|Pittsburgh
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|P.Reyes ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|M.Kpler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Shuck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crnin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lo.Hill lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Moran 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Ne.Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mi.Reed rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Nwman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|S.Baron ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Astin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Msgrove sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hu.Owen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Knneman ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Trreyes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Kone ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Astdllo c-
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Adranza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|042—6
|Minnesota
|010
|202
|000—5
DP_Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cron (3), Astudillo (2). HR_Schoop (2). CS_Polanco (1). SF_Osuna (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Feliz
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Burdi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Maurer S, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Pineda
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Collins H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May H, 4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Comer H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morin L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:54. A_7,941
