Pirates 6, Twins 5

Pittsburgh Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi P.Reyes ss 5 2 3 1 M.Kpler dh 4 0 0 0 J.Shuck cf 2 0 0 0 J.Crnin ph 1 0 0 0 Lo.Hill lf 1 1 1 1 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 C.Moran 1b 4 0 2 2 Ne.Cruz rf 3 0 0 0 J.Osuna rf 4 0 1 1 Mi.Reed rf 1 0 0 0 K.Nwman 2b 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Kvlehan 3b 4 0 1 0 Ja.Cave cf 1 0 0 0 Stllngs c 1 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 2 2 0 S.Baron ph 3 0 0 0 T.Astin 1b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez lf 3 1 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 3 1 1 0 Msgrove sp 1 0 0 0 Rosales 3b 0 0 0 0 Hu.Owen ph 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 2 3 2 Knneman ph 1 1 1 0 Trreyes lf 1 0 0 0 Za.Kone ph 1 1 1 0 Astdllo c- 4 0 3 2 B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 1 Adranza 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 10 5 Totals 36 5 11 5

Pittsburgh 000 000 042—6 Minnesota 010 202 000—5

DP_Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cron (3), Astudillo (2). HR_Schoop (2). CS_Polanco (1). SF_Osuna (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Musgrove 5 8 3 3 0 4 Feliz BS, 0-3 1 3 2 2 0 0 Burdi BS, 0-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holmes W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Maurer BS, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota Pineda 5 2 0 0 1 5 Collins H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 May H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romero 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 Comer H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Morin L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 2

WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:54. A_7,941

