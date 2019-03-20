Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 6, Twins 5

March 20, 2019 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
P.Reyes ss 5 2 3 1 M.Kpler dh 4 0 0 0
J.Shuck cf 2 0 0 0 J.Crnin ph 1 0 0 0
Lo.Hill lf 1 1 1 1 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0
C.Moran 1b 4 0 2 2 Ne.Cruz rf 3 0 0 0
J.Osuna rf 4 0 1 1 Mi.Reed rf 1 0 0 0
K.Nwman 2b 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Kvlehan 3b 4 0 1 0 Ja.Cave cf 1 0 0 0
Stllngs c 1 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 3 2 2 0
S.Baron ph 3 0 0 0 T.Astin 1b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez lf 3 1 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 3 1 1 0
Msgrove sp 1 0 0 0 Rosales 3b 0 0 0 0
Hu.Owen ph 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 2 3 2
Knneman ph 1 1 1 0 Trreyes lf 1 0 0 0
Za.Kone ph 1 1 1 0 Astdllo c- 4 0 3 2
B.Bxton cf 3 0 1 1
Adranza 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 10 5 Totals 36 5 11 5
Pittsburgh 000 000 042—6
Minnesota 010 202 000—5

DP_Pittsburgh 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 5. 2B_Cron (3), Astudillo (2). HR_Schoop (2). CS_Polanco (1). SF_Osuna (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Musgrove 5 8 3 3 0 4
Feliz BS, 0-3 1 3 2 2 0 0
Burdi BS, 0-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holmes W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Maurer BS, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Pineda 5 2 0 0 1 5
Collins H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
May H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romero 2-3 3 4 4 2 0
Comer H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Morin L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 4 2 2 0 2

WP_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.

Advertisement

T_2:54. A_7,941

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.